Siteserv report findings ‘cause for concern’ says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

The Commission of Investigation report into Siteserv contains findings which are a “cause for concern”, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

High Court judge Brian Cregan has been chairing a commission of investigation into the 2012 sale of building services group Siteserv to Millington, a company controlled by businessman Denis O'Brien.

It was set up to investigate transactions by Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) that involved a loss of €10m or more to the bank, which was created on foot of the nationalisation of Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide during the financial crisis.

The €45m sale came as the State-owned IBRC wrote off €119m of the €150m which Siteserv owed.

The report found the transaction was not commercially sound and the review has been been referred to Revenue and different government departments.

Mr Martin said the report is worth reading as it contains “very serious findings”.

“There are very serious findings there in respect of the behaviour of a number of individuals involved in the sale of that and the findings are of a nature that would give cause for concern in respect of the behaviour of certain individuals, how the information was concealed from the bank, even from advisors in certain points in time and how there was a below the surface operation in relation to the sale of Siteserv,” he said.

Mr Martin said it is “not satisfactory” that the report took seven years to be completed and said the format of Commissions of Investigation needs to be reviewed.

“We simply have to go back to the drawing board and look at the models because it’s not satisfactory that seven years on, we’ve dealt with one module,” he said.

“It’s taken seven years, the costs are significant.”

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the report shows a “devastating chronology of the Siteserv deal which reveals the integrity of the sales process was tainted from the very start”.

It was Ms Murphy’s comments in the Dáil a number of years ago which initially triggered the Commission of Investigation.

“It is clear, from Mr Justice Brian Cregan’s lengthy report, that the integrity of the Siteserv sales process was undermined from the very start. In fact, the phrase ‘tainted with impropriety’ is mentioned on 44 separate occasions in the body of the report,” she said.

“This damning report is a clear vindication of my decision to raise issues, surrounding this deal, under parliamentary privilege in the Dáil and I now urge the Government to urgently act on its important recommendations.”

