Sisters share €48,500 for unfair dismissal after family row

A BITTER family row has resulted in a company being ordered to pay out €48,500 to two sisters and shareholders it unfairly dismissed.

The Labour Court ordered Connemara Marble Industries Ltd to pay Frances Murphy €25,000 for unfair dismissal from the firm. The €25,000 award follows the Labour Court last month ordering the company to pay her sister, Ann Marie Lally, €23,500 for her unfair dismissal.

The business – badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic – is the country’s largest manufacturer of Connemara marble jewellery and also operates a visitor centre at Moycullen outside Galway city employing 23 people at peak season.

The court heard the two sisters were involved in a flashpoint with their brother Ambrose Joyce, the firm’s MD, at the premises in November 2016 that resulted in Mr Joyce calling the gardaí.

Counsel for the company, Lauren Tennyson BL, told the Labour Court the incident took place just before a CIE tour bus was due to arrive.

Ambrose Joyce told the hearing he asked the tour not to come due to “a family crisis”.

Ms Tennyson claimed that the timing of the incident had the effect of targeting the company’s largest customer, CIE Tours International, which represents up to 40pc of the business.

Ms Murphy – who started working at the business at the age of 13 – was suspended. Mr Joyce told the hearing that he issued a P45 for his sister, Ms Murphy, on February 21, 2017, as she had been suspended for gross misconduct and she was refusing to co-operate with an investigation.

The Labour Court report into the case by Deputy Chairman Caroline Jenkinson stated that six siblings each inherited a one-sixth share after their father died in August 2015.

However, Ms Jenkinson stated difficulties arose between Ms Murphy and her siblings from December 2015. Ms Jenkinson stated that the court found it deeply regrettable that the case involving family members falling out over a business which they equally inherited, and which was founded by their father in 1962, was not resolved by more amicable means.



