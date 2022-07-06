Sister of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick touched by helicopter tribute to ‘Queen of the Skies’

The sister of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, who died in the tragic R116 helicopter crash in 2017, said it was “lovely” to see her sister’s name etched on the side of a rescue vessel.

The Sea King helicopter carries the emblem ‘Dara, Banríon na spéartha’ or ‘Dara, queen of the skies’.

Niamh Fitzpatrick shared a photograph of the rescue helicopter on Twitter, writing: “How lovely to see the Sea King helicopter named after Dara in flight.

“You can just about make out her name on the side. #Dara #QueenOfTheSkies.”

The family learned of the tribute to Dara several months after her death.

At that time they said they were touched by the gesture from HeliOperations, a search and rescue (SAR) helicopter training and crew supply firm in Britain.

The firm named the ex-Royal Navy aircraft after Dara. The vessel is being used as a SAR training aircraft.

In 2017, Niamh told how Dara would have been proud to have been associated with the aircraft.

HeliOperations CEO Capt Steve Gladston, knew Dara and flew with her. He suggested the naming of the aircraft in tribute to her.

Dara died when the Rescue 116 helicopter she was flying crashed into the ocean off the coast of Mayo in the early hours of March 14, 2017.

She died alongside her co-pilot Mark Duffy and winchmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby. Mr Smith and Mr Ormsby’s bodies have never been recovered.

Last month, Niamh told how the last five years had been “gruelling” but there was “hope” and “relief” following the inquest into the tragedy.

The inquest jury returned a verdict of accidental death.

Niamh said at that time the families needed “to know that this can never happen again”.