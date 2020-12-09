Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald says that she ‘absolutely’ regrets not running more candidates in the general election

The Sinn Féin president also said a reunification process will take place on the island in the current decade. REUTERS/Phil Noble...I

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has admitted that she “absolutely” regrets not running more candidates in the general election earlier this year.

The party’s president also said a reunification process will take place on the island in the current decade.

Speaking with The Guardian columnist Owen Jones on his podcast, Ms McDonald said that she would have run more candidates if she had a “crystal ball”.

In February, the party received the most first-preference votes, but the party lost out on extra seats as not enough candidates were run.

“Yeah, absolutely,” she said when asked if she regrets not running more candidates.

“We should have run more candidates and if I had been in the possession of a crystal ball and I could have accurately predicted what we were going to meet out on the campaign trail and the fact that that momentum for change would just grow so strongly, yes of course we would have run more candidates and we would have had more parliamentarians, more Teachta Dalaí elected.”

She said that the “appetite for change” for Sinn Féin is still present.

“Ican tell you that that appetite still for change, for political change, beyond Fianna Fáil - Fine Gael, Fine Gael - Fianna Fáil is still alive and kicking.”

She added that she wants the party to lead the government after the next election.

“But of course we want to be in government, after the next election I want election not only to be in government but to lead the government.”

“Not least I have to be absolutely sure that we run the right number of candidates next time.”

Ms McDonald also said that a united Ireland will take place in this decade.

“We’ll do it in this decade, this is the decade of opportunity.

“I believe that we can have our referendum, win it and win it well in the course of this decade and it’s my job as the leader of Sinn Féin and my colleagues and winder society to navigate us to that certain and safe shore.”

When asked how she would reassure Unionists in Northern Ireland, Ms McDonald said that they will remain British in a United Ireland and that they can “articulate” their needs and concerns.

“I would say to our unionist friends, be part of this conversation. I absolutely respect the fact that unionists themselves can articulate best their needs, their ideas and their concerns.

“I think we need to make space for that conversation i think we need to acknowledge each other,” she added.

