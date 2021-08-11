Sinn Féin won’t interfere with teaching of modern Irish history if it is in power after next election, says TD

SINN Féin will not interfere with the teaching of modern Irish history if it gains power at the next election, its education spokesman said today.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: “If I was Education Minister would I want to dictate what's taught in history? The straight answer is no.”

It comes after controversy over his party’s commemoration of 1981 IRA hunger striker Thomas McElwee.

“For me, curriculum is decided by the NCCA (the national curriculum body),” he said.

“Ministers can put in place principles and how exams should be studied, but for me, what I believe history to involve is giving students the skills to examine the facts, and to make up their own minds,” he said.

Read More

“It isn't, I believe, appropriate for any politician to try and dictate what history is taught. I think it should be as objective as possible. Obviously that's a challenge, but it should allow students to make up their own minds. So that would be my own perspective.

“I think when politicians try and interfere in the teaching of history, from a particular perspective, that has very negative consequences and certainly it’s something I do not agree with.”

But Mr Ó Laoghaire said he was not overly-familiar with the modern Irish history syllabus for the Leaving Cert, which allocates much coverage to Northern Ireland, from Terence O’Neil in the 1960s through to the 1973 Sunningdale Agreement, and taking in episodes such as Loughgall, the 1988 Gibraltar ambush by the SAS of an unarmed IRA scouting unit, the 1981 hunger strikes., the Downing Street declaration of 1993 and up to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

Mr Ó Laoghaire was asked about the decision by Daniel Keohane, senior research fellow at DCU, to withdraw his application to join Sinn Féin in the wake of the controversy over the hunger striker commemoration video launched on Sinn Féin’s social media. The video, commemorating McElwee, did not include reference to his victims, such as young mother Yvonne Dunlop who who burned to death in a firebombing of her shop in Ballymena.

The TD said: “It's not my view that you need to agree with the armed conflict or you need to agree with every element in order to be a member of Sinn Féin or in order to support Sinn Féin.

“The conflict is something that we're all aware of - we all understand the reasons it took place – but our focus as a party today is on achieving Irish unity, it's on achieving a Republic worthy of the name, and equality. So it's not my view that you need to agree with all the actions that took place in order to be a member of Sinn Féin.”

On the controversy itself, he said: “I would reiterate my view that all victims of the conflict are worthy and deserving of remembrance. It is a source of immense regret that we had such an extended conflict in this country. I certainly wish that it need not have happened, but it did happen, and what we now need to do is put in place a system to ensure that there is truth and justice."

Mr Ó Laoghaire said he has not seen the online video, “but every victim of the conflict is entitled to be remembered and is worthy of that.

“It's my own view as well that it is natural and understandable that friends, family and former comrades of people who died on hunger strike will remember their lives and the sacrifice that they made. I don’t wish that to be at anyone's expense, And I don't believe that that was the intention.”