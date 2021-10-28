Sinn Féin will not ‘pander to the DUP’ on abortion vote in North, TD says

The Sinn Féin view on abortion is the same both in Northern Ireland and in the south, according to a party TD.

Sinn Féin has faced criticism in recent days after its MLAs abstained from a vote on a DUP bill, which, if passed, would enforce that women will need to terminate their pregnancies before 24 weeks.

The bill seeks to remove abortion in cases of any severe impairment which include a wide-range of complex abnormalities.

DUP, alongside UUP, voted for the bill. People Before Profit and Alliance opposed the bill whilst members of Sinn Féin and SDLP abstained from the vote at the Stormont Assembly.

There has been criticism of Sinn Féin’s actions in failing to oppose the bill, with Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns saying that its actions are “not the actions of a pro-choice party”.

Dublin TD Louise O’Reilly said that the party has “one view” on abortion, which is to see abortion services currently in place in the Republic rolled out in Northern Ireland.

“The party has one view and that is to see the services that we voted for here in the State those services rolled out on a 32 county basis.

“What the DUP are doing is trying to block at every opportunity trying to block women accessing abortion care when they need it.

“They’re also game playing at this stage and I think everybody’s exasperated at this stage with the way that they are behaving,” she said.

She said that the party will not “pander to the DUP”.

“What we won’t do is pander to the DUP, using women and their right to bodily autonomy and their right to access abortion care as a political football.

“We learned in the 26 [counties] that is not the way to go, that serves absolutely no purpose, this is a healthcare issue and needs to be treated like that.”

She said that Sinn Féin MLAs abstained from the vote because it was a “DUP mess”.

She also said that the vote doesn’t come under party policies.

“The vote doesn’t come within the scope of the legislation here in the 26 [counties] and neither would it come within the scope of our policy.

“Our policy is reflected in the legislation that we have here, in the compassionate access that we have here and indeed what people voted in massive numbers for,” Deputy O’Reilly added.