Sinn Féin vows to guarantee a job for all health graduates

Sinn Féin has vowed to give all health graduates a job guarantee in a bid to tackle “chronic shortages” in some sectors.

Party health spokesperson David Cullinane said that if Sinn Féin entered Government, a “seamless transition” would be put into place to enable health graduates go straight from college into a job.

“We will give a job guarantee to all health graduates and for me, that makes sense, it’s sending out a very powerful statement. Anyone that’s training in Ireland in any health course, we want them to work in the public health system,” he said.

Read More

“We will direct the HSE to go into the [higher education institutes], work with those trainees, walk them through what job opportunities exist and where and make sure there’s a seamless transition from finishing their training and courses, to come into the public system.”

Mr Cullinane said there were issues recruiting staff in nursing and home help as well as junior doctors, healthcare assistants and community therapists.

“There’s areas where there is a real chronic shortage of staff and they’re areas that we need to be focused on.”

When asked about reports that many healthcare graduates are choosing to emigrate due to low pay and very long hours in hospitals, Mr Cullinane said that a commitment needed to be given to improve these issues.

He said there needed to be “safe staffing” in hospitals, which would mean the right number of specially trained nurses or doctors were available at the right time.

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there had been 540 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning nationwide, according to its Trolley Watch.

It said that 460 patients were waiting in emergency departments, while 80 were in wards elsewhere in the hospitals concerned.

Separately, the latest figures show that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 2,098 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Tuesday 12 April, 2,630 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 933 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 58 were in intensive care units.