Sinn Féin vows 20,000 public homes, a month’s rent back into renter’s pockets and 100pc redress for defective apartments

Sinn Féin has vowed to deliver 20,000 public homes, to put a month’s rent back into renter’s pockets and 100pc redress for those living in defective apartments.

The party’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin today launched the party’s alternative housing Budget, which totals over €2.2bn.

The Dublin TD said the party would put in place an emergency package of measures to reduce homelessness, a ban on rent increases for three years as well as a “more participative and effective” planning system.

The party would deliver 2,900 social homes through 1,000 ‘buy and renew’ social homes, 900 homes through acquisition and 1,000 turnkey new builds at a cost of €660m.

Some €10m would be invested into Traveller accommodation, €169m into cost rental and €115m into the Affordable Housing Fund.

A further €140m would be spent on ‘buy and renew’ affordable purchase homes.

Read More

Mr Ó Broin said 20pc of the party’s public housing delivery next year would be through existing housing stock, including vacant and derelict buildings.

A further 4,000 buildings of the promised 20,000 public homes would be from “reused buildings”.

“Delivering units in this way is quicker, cheaper, requires less labour and has a lower carbon footprint,” the party’s Budget statement reads.

Sinn Féin would also widen the existing pyrite redress scheme to include defective Celtic Tiger era apartments which have fire and safety defects among other issues.

This would include retrospective redress and the party said it would include at least €200m in taxpayer funding in next year’s Budget for those living in mica, pyrite or Celtic Tiger defective homes.

“All of this is additional capital and current expenditure on top of what the Government already has in its baseline for 2023,” he said.

He said he was not in favour of a possible tax cut for landlords which is currently being considered by Government as the landlords which are selling up are “gone” from the market.

He said instead, there needs to be focus on the provision of public housing.