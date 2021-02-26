Sinn Fein urges councillor Paddy Holohan to remove post backing beauty salon owner

Sinn Féin has called on controversial party councillor Paddy Holohan to remove a Facebook post in which he tells people to “get behind” the beauty salon owner who was arrested for opening her business in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Holohan described C&N Beauty Room owner Christine McTiernan as “inspiring” after she was arrested by gardaí for opening her business during the highest level of restrictions.

“It’s so important people get behind this women her courage is inspiring,” the South Dublin county councillor said.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said Mr Holohan should remove his Facebook post in support on Ms McTiernan.

“This is a position completely at odds with the view of the party,” the spokesperson said before adding: “he should remove this”. Mr Holohan has not responded to a request for comment.

Ms McTiernan was arrested after she opened her salon in Balbriggan, North County Dublin on two days in row this week.

She was charged with the breach of Covid restrictions and is due back in court on March 25.

She claimed she had a constitutional right to open her beauty salon during the pandemic and insisted she was “taking a stand” against government restriction aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Mr Holohan was previously suspended from Sinn Féin for derogatory comments he made about women and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Speaking on a podcast before the last general election, Mr Holohan said Mr Varadkar is “separated from the history of this country”.

"Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously runs to India. His great-grandfather is not part of the history of this country. Now Leo obviously is. He’s an Irish citizen but his ­passion doesn’t go back to the times when our passion goes back to,” he said.

He later apologised and said his comments were taken out of context. On the same podcast he said there are “some f****** scum women out there” before claiming underage girls were blackmailing men. After these comments emerged he was suspended from Sinn Féin.

