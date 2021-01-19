Sinn Féin TD who previously criticised HPV vaccine says she will take virus jab

It is expected GPs and pharmacists will begin vaccinating people in early February.

A Sinn Féin TD who previously criticised the HPV vaccine has said that she will take the coronavirus inoculation, but only after lengthy consideration.

In a series of social media comments, Violet-Anne Wynne TD previously criticised the HSE for suggesting there was no scientific evidence that vaccines were unsafe.

On Facebook, Ms Wynne compared the dangers posed by the "ingredients" in vaccinations to changing where you buy coffee.

In a later statement, the then newly elected TD said her Facebook comments do not reflect her “current views or Sinn Féin policy”.

"The points that I made previously in relation to vaccinations were not in line with party policy and predate my election as a TD by a number of years,” she said.

She has now said that after consideration, she will take the vaccine and encourage her children and family, especially her mother, who has underlying conditions, to “seek” the vaccine.

“I have considered it at length over the last number of weeks and I would be happy to take the vaccine, absolutely,” she told Independent.ie.

She said that she has seen a lot of commentary surround the coronavirus vaccine.

“I have seen a lot of commentary and I’ve read an awful lot of the threads that would have, I suppose, spoke about the various vaccines that were being approved from the various laboratories. For myself, I didn't feel any kind of concern, only around, we’re dealing with a very scary virus and just about getting it right.”

She said she would be “happy” for her children to take it.

“I would be happy for them to be protected against this virus.

“The very fact that there is a vaccine is very positive news.”

Ms Wynne said that she will be encouraging her mother to receive the vaccine as early as possible.

“My mother would have underlying health conditions so I would be encouraging her to seek that vaccine and ensure that she is one of those who can receive it as early as possible.”

“I’ve no fears or concerns I’m just like most people now, delighted that it is here,” she added.

