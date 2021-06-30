Sinn Féin TD slams Government plans for vaccine passes for indoor dining as ‘two tier system’

Sinn Féin has slammed Government plans for vaccine passes for indoor restaurants and pubs as a “two tier system” which would pin communities “against one another”.

The return of indoor dining has been delayed as the Government now scrambles to come up with a feasible system to allow vaccinated people dine indoors as per Nphet’s request.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, TD Matt Carthy said that he would be “really uncomfortable” with such a system.

“I am really uncomfortable and I do not support the notion that we would treat people differently in relation to access to services, particularly when they have no choice in regards to vaccination,” he said.

He said that young people have taken the hardest hit during the pandemic and that vaccine passes would “undermine” solidarity.

While his party has argued that the Government should follow the advice of Nphet at all times, Deputy Carthy said that the Government has to make the decisions.

“I do not want to have a situation at any point during this pandemic or as we move out of it, which hopefully we will, where we are pinning one section of our community against another, which is precisely what the government are advocating,” he said.

He said that the “notion” of a “two tier system” is around 24 hours old and that Sinn Féin will not support people being “pitted against” other sections of their communities.

His party leader Mary Lou McDonald wrote on social media that young people have “once again” been pushed to the back of the queue.

She said that “11th hour politics” has meant for “justifiable anger”.

“Government again showing no ability to plan or prepare. Last minute let down of hospitality sector not acceptable.

"Dangers of Delta well known for some time,” Deputy McDonald wrote on Twitter last night.