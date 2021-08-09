Sinn Féin TD says that woman killed by IRA firebomb deserves to be remembered after party video branded her killer ‘good-natured’

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has said that a woman killed by an IRA firebomb deserves to be remembered, after a party video branded her killer as “good natured”.

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been strongly criticised for paying public tribute to Thomas McElwee, a hunger striker responsible for killing Yvonne Dunlop, a young Co Antrim shop worker who was burned alive in a firebomb attack.

The Sinn Féin Twitter account posted a video tribute to McElwee yesterday who died 40 years ago after 62 days on hunger strike.

In the video, the narrator describes McElwee as “kind and good-natured, full of life” as well as “brave”.

The 23-year-old was captured in 1976 after a bomb he was transporting prematurely exploded.

He was later convicted of the murder of Ms Dunlop, who died following the firebomb attack on the clothes shop where she worked in Ballymena. It was reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

Speaking in Leinster House Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that commemoration allows to “reflect on the past” and has “political elements”.

“We believe that that woman has every right to be remembered, that woman and her family deserve justice the same as every other victim of the conflict,” said Deputy Ó Laoghaire.

“It is certainly our view that all victims of conflict need to be treated equally, need to be given equal respect and that would apply to Yvonne Dunlop.”

He said that commemoration has “political elements” and reflection on the past.

“Commemorating has a number of purposes, it does offer obviously consolation and support for families where they are still alive. It allows to reflect on the past and not necessarily in a triumphunous way but to consider all of the different contexts and narratives that are there

“It does, at times, have political elements as well and offers opportunity for discussion.”

“We believe that every victim of conflict, their relatives, their friends, their former comrades have a right to commemorate, to remember them. But that applies equally to everyone who died in the conflict,” he said.

When his parliamentary colleagues TD Darren O’Rourke and Senator Lynn Boylan were asked to comment on if Ms Dunlop should have been included in the video posted by the party, the party press officer intervened, stating that questions had already been answered.

When asked if they are refusing to comment, Deputy O’Rourke said that both him and Senator Boylan both agree with Deputy Ó Laoghaire’s comments.



