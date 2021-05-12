Sinn Féin TD denies claims the party ‘humiliated’ Derry MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan 

A Sinn Féin TD has denied claims that the party “humiliated” MLAs in the North after the family of Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson launched a stinging attack on the party.

Last week, Ms Anderson and fellow MLA Karen Mullan confirmed they would not contest next year’s Assembly election after a review of Sinn Féin’s structure in Derry.

In a lengthy post on social media, members of Ms Anderson’s family said she had been “publicly humiliated” by the move and that she and Ms Mullan, who was also ordered to stand down, were being unfairly “sacrificed” by the party.

The decision came from the party leadership following concern over recent disappointing election results in the city.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Sinn Féin TD in Cavan Monaghan Matt Carthy denied the two MLAs had been “humiliated”.

“I don’t think Sinn Féin has humiliated anybody, we’re all elected representatives,” he said.

“We’re a party that has big ambitions. We want to become the largest party, we want to be the party of government in this State and we want to be the largest party in the North and we want to use that political strength to deliver a better and fairer and a united Ireland.”

Mr Carthy said “tough” decisions must be made to “maximise” the party’s success in elections.

“And sometimes that means we have to make tough decisions to maximise our strength and maximise our electoral potential, everybody recognises that that happens in all political parties."

Members of Ms Anderson’s family posted a statement on Facebook, entitled ‘Breaking the Silence’ and said she had been humiliated in a “brutal” way.

“We the Anderson Family in Derry have not commented on the brutal way that our loving sister Martina Anderson MLA has been publicly humiliated and asked to stand down by Sinn Féin, a party she loves and has helped to build.”

It said Ms Anderson had asked her family not to comment on social media on events “that have crushed her”.

“We believe Martina and Karen are being sacrificed by the party, used by this SF leadership because Martina and Karen are the public face and are being castigated in an attempt to win back support,” the statement added.

Sinn Féin said that the electoral strategy group within the party is overseeing preparations for the Assembly elections and Ms Mullan and Ms Anderson have indicated that they will not be running again.

