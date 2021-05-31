Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan giving ‘consideration’ to running in by election

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has said that she has given “consideration” to seek the party backing to run in the Dublin Bay South by election.

The party will be holding its selection convention later this week and Senator Boylan said that she has been considering running.

“I am giving it consideration, I started my life as a child in the Iveagh Trust buildings, but whoever is the candidate in Dublin Bay South, if it’s not myself, I’ll be in there campaigning to make sure that we return a Sinn Féin candidate,” she said today.

The former MEP declined to confirm if she will be seeking party nomination.

Read More

“I’ve thought about it and when the convention happens, whoever is the candidate, Sinn Féin will be fighting a very strong campaign to make sure that we have two very strong TDs in Dublin Bay South,” she added.

It is believed that Senator Fintan Warfield may also be seeking the party backing.

Ms Boylan said that the Dublin Bay South by election will be a “housing referendum”.

“We know that the Dublin Bay South by-election is going to be very interesting, because it’ll be a referendum on how the government have dealt with the housing crisis.

“Whoever is running in Dublin Bay South for Sinn Féin will be running on a housing referendum,” she added.

The Green Party will be selecting its candidate for the by election this Friday.

Members in the constituency have been sending in postal votes for their preferred candidate, where Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and Dublin City Councillor Claire Byrne have put themselves forward.

Labour Senator Ivana Bacik was the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring for the by election, with Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan also in the running.

People Before Profit activist Brigid Purcell has been selected as the party candidate.