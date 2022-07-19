Sinn Féin says it won’t ‘pluck a figure from the air’ on agriculture carbon emission targets

Sinn Féin has said it won’t “pluck a figure from the air” on what it believes the target for carbon emissions should be for the agricultural sector.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue are currently locked in discussions over what the exact carbon emission target should be annually for the agri sector.

While the Greens favour a reduction of 30pc, rural Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs have been pushing party leaders for a reduction closer to the lower limit of 22pc.

The Government’s climate action plan set out a broad range of targets of 22pc to 30pc, however crunch talks are now underway in deciding a specific figure.

Sinn Féin party has come under fire for being unable to say what carbon reduction target it would be in favour of.

TD David Cullinane said Opposition politicians are not privy to research and data behind some of the proposed targets and the party wants to see “workable” solutions.

“What we want to see is practically what needs to be done to reach whatever targets that are set. We were excluded from the setting of any of these sectoral targets, the Opposition weren’t included,” he told reporters at Leinster House.

The Oireachtas Agriculture committee is set to meet tomorrow to discuss carbon emissions and Mr Cullinane said he wants to see a breakdown “percentage point by percentage point” on how targets can be met.

“How can we have a position on a number when it’s underpinned by science and data? We can’t just pluck a figure from the air because it’s been put to us by some journalist,” he said.

“We have to put in place proposals which work and we have to put in place and agree targets which can actually be met. So when we see the data and we hope that we will, then we will be in a position to be able to say what’s possible.

“It’s reasonable to allow the agriculture committee and to allow the opposition spokespersons in these areas to examine what data, what modelling the Government has done.”