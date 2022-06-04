Support for Fine Gael has dropped as Sinn Féin remains by far the most popular party in the country, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s party has dropped three points to 20pc, the largest drop of any political party in this month’s poll.

Meanwhile, support for Sinn Féin has increased by one point to 35pc with the poll also showing that the number of those backing Mary Lou McDonald's party to go into government after the next election is increasing.

A Sinn Féin-led government that would include Labour, Social Democrats and the Greens is now a marginally more popular option among voters than the current coalition government.

In the party opinion poll, Fianna Fáil's vote share is up one point to 17pc while the other party to benefit from an increase in support at Fine Gael's expense is the Social Democrats who are up one point to 5pc.

Labour and the Green Party are both unchanged on 4pc and 3pc respectively, while Solidarity-People Before Profit has dropped one point to 3pc. Support for Aontú remains at 3pc, while Independents and other parties have also remained static at 8pc.

Those polled by Ireland Thinks on behalf of the Sunday Independent were also asked for their preferred government if forced to choose with backing for the current coalition of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the Green Party government at 32pc - down six from the last time the question was asked in March.

Support for a Sinn Féin-led government that would include Labour, the Social Democrats and the Green Party is also at 32pc, down one point.

However, support for a Sinn Féin coalition with Fianna Fáil has risen four points to 17pc, while voters' preference for a Sinn Féin-Fine Gael alliance is up two points to 6pc.

When the choice was narrowed for those polled to either the current Government or a Sinn Féin alternative, 43pc backed the incumbent Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil-Green Party government with 44pc backing a Sinn Féin-led government that includes Labour, the Social Democrats, and the Green Party.

The opinion poll was conducted on Saturday, June 4. The sample size was 1,211 and the margin of error was +/–2.9pc.

Using innovative technology, the poll has the advantage of random sampling from a face-to face polling, together with the benefits of the speed and privacy of smartphone SMS polling.

