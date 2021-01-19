Sinn Féin politicians defend Mary Lou McDonald after she criticised ‘cancel culture’ linked to #MeToo

Sinn Féin politicians have defended Mary Lou McDonald’s comments about the #MeToo movement and said that her track record for dealing with victims of abuse is “second to none”.

Last week, the president of Sinn Féin told Today FM that she is “not convinced by cancel culture” linked to the #MeToo movement because it is “too absolutist”.

Ms McDonald said that Woody Allen is one of her favourite movie directors and described allegations levelled against House of Cards star Kevin Spacey as “deeply shocking” but insisted he was a “great actor”.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane and Senator Lynn Boylan today said that her track record on dealing with victims of abuse “speaks for itself”.

Ms Boylan and Mr Cullinane’s defence of Ms McDonald’s criticism of the #MeToo movement were made at a press conference in Leinster House.

However, Sinn Féin later removed the comments from an audio of the press conference shared with journalists.

“Mary Lou’s record on all of these issues stands for itself so I don’t think anybody would argue that Mary Lou McDonald would not stand fore-square behind all victims of sexual abuse,” said Mr Cullinane.

“The conversation was in relation to her recognising the talents of some individuals but at the same time she also recognised the clear wrongdoing by some of them and the difficulties and challenges that that presents on people.”

He said that Ms McDonald said that if someone’s work “stands on its own merits” then that is how “she will see it”.

“What she said was that if somebody’s work stands on its own merits that that’s how she will see it, but she was very clear in relation to if there was wrongdoing,

“If there’s allegations made against people, of course that colours people’s judgement and those individuals and they have to be held to account through the criminal justice system, which is the point that she made,” he added.

During the radio interview, Ms McDonald spoke at length about her admiration for Woody Allen films, after which Mr Cooper pointed out that the director was the subject of sexual abuse allegations.

Ms McDonald said the controversy around Mr Allen marrying his former wife Mia Farrow's adoptive daughter was “very unnerving and unsettling” but said his “work stands still on its own two feet”.

Speaking today Mr Cullinane said: “I think her record as I said stands on its own merits in relation to her absolute support for all victims of abuse, whether its sexual abuse or physical abuse, domestic abuse and she has engaged with all the groups over these issues over a long period of time and her track record in my view is second to none.”

Senator Boylan said that Sinn Féin’s record on dealing with survivors of abuse is “stellar”.

“I think Mary Lou’s record on dealing with survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, is absolutely second to none.”

Online Editors