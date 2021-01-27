Sinn Féin politicians among mourners at large IRA funeral in breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Three Sinn Féin politicians were among the mourners at a large funeral of a Provisional IRA man and party activist, who died of Covid-19.

The latest controversy follows the furore over Mary Lou McDonald’s attendance at a massive Provo funeral in Belfast last year.

Potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the latest funeral in Derry are now being investigated. Sinn Féin says it was not involved in the organisation of the most recent Republican funeral on Monday.

The party said three councillors paid their respects from the roadside of the republican funeral in Derry and they observed social distancing.

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, funerals in Northern Ireland are limited to 25 people. There is no indication if the councillors attempted to ensure Covid-19 restrictions were observed by the large crowd in attendance.

Assurances given to the PSNI about the conduct of the funeral were broken. Ahead of the funeral, the police contacted the family, political representatives and the local church to emphasise the need for adherence to the health regulations.

The deceased, Eamonn ‘Peggy’ McCourt (62), died on Saturday after contracting Covid-19. Mr McCourt, who was a Sinn Fein activist in Derry and a former Provisional IRA member, was shot in 1981 when the SAS fired at a car in the Creggan area of Derry, killing Provos George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire.

The controversy is reminiscent of the fallout from the funeral of another Provisional IRA member, Bobby Storey. The Sinn Féin leadership, including Ms McDonald, attended Mr Storey’s funeral – with around 2,000 others – which saw a cortege pass through west Belfast. The fallout out of that funeral sparked a political crisis in Northern Ireland at a vital stage of the fight against Covid-19.

The funeral for Mr McCourt had the normal trappings of Republican funerals. The coffin was draped in a tricolour and a dozen men dressed in white shirts and black ties walked beside the hearse. A large number of people gathered closely together to follow the procession.

The number of people at the funeral was well in excess of the 25 allowed under the regulations.

Political parties in Northern Ireland have criticised the conduct of the funeral.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly, a senior member of the party leadership, told the BBC the party was not involved in organising this funeral.

Mr Kelly said “two or three” Sinn Féin councillors paid their respects "in a personal capacity". He said that to his knowledge no party members were part of the cortege. He said he was "fairly certain" no Sinn Féin members of the Northern Ireland assembly were present.

"They are very difficult times, but any breaches of the public health regulations will and should be fully investigated," Mr Kelly told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback.

Sinn Féin’s Derry branch held an online tribute to Mr McCourt and stated before the service that the funeral would be in line with regulations.

