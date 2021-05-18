Sinn Féin motion to double spending on affordable housing to €2.8bn passes after Government fails to oppose it

A Sinn Féin motion on affordable housing passed unanimously in the Dáil tonight after Government ministers failed to move a countermotion against it.

The Sinn Féin motion urged the Government that spending on public housing should be doubled to €2.8bn per year.

Junior Minister at the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan had been expected to move a Government countermotion, however he did not do so and did not oppose the Sinn Féin motion.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan were in the chamber and also did not oppose the motion.

This meant that the Sinn Féin motion passed without opposition.

Party TD Eoin Ó Broin said that he “presumes incompetence” on behalf of the Government ministers.

“This not how a Government that knows what it is doing behaves,” he said.

This has been the fourth private members motion from Sinn Féin.

Deputy Ó Broin said that Opposition parties are challenged in that they must bring forward private members motions if they are pushing for laws which have an “expenditure consequence” to the taxpayer.

It comes as first-time buyers will not get priority under new Government plans to curb bulk buying of homes by cuckoo funds. Instead the curbs will benefit all ‘owner occupiers’ over investment funds.

Cabinet Ministers today signed off on new rules to prevent cuckoo funds bulk buying homes, which members of the Opposition have criticised for not going far enough.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will tomorrow issue a circular to local authorities and An Bórd Pleanála which will see a ban on the bulk sales of houses and duplex apartments, but not apartments.

This will apply for all new planning permissions, received from tomorrow.

His controversial Affordable Housing Bill will also be amended to include that local authorities will have to designate between zero and 50pc of new developments for “owner occupiers”.

However, the Minister’s plans originally specifically focused on first-time buyers.

Minister O’Brien said “in no way, shape or form” will first time buyers be excluded.

“It’s simply a broader definition of someone who doesn’t own a property and wants to buy one. Every measure I have brought forward and the whole purpose of the priority I have given to our affordable housing is all about first-time buyers,” he told Independent.ie.

“These measures are going to help first-time buyers have a level playing pitch.

“That is our absolute priority.”

Apartments have also been excluded from this legislation as Government believes that restrictions on bulk buying apartments would see even fewer of them being built.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also introduced increased stamp duty taxation for bulk buying of homes.

Apartments will also be excluded from his new stamp duty rate of 10pc, which will apply to entities or people who buy 10 or more houses in an effort to “disincentivise” cuckoo funds bulk buying homes.

Members of the Opposition have now said that this legislation will do little to focus on first-time buyers and instead make it easier for people to purchase a second home or to upsize.

Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan said cuckoo funds will bulk buy apartments instead of houses.

She said that in three years’ time, the same issue of cuckoo funds bulk buying homes will crop up again, but in relation to apartments instead of houses.

“If we don’t address the build to rent issue and we don’t address apartment blocks, this is going to happen in three years, because they’re not going to be buying up whole suburban estates, but they will be buying up whole apartment blocks,” she added.

“That would still lock a generation out and into a rental economy.”

Social Democrat housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan also criticised the stamp duty rate and said that they “do not go far enough”.

“A 10pc increase in stamp duty for the purchases of ten homes or more means nothing to a big fund that is willing to spend hundreds of millions of euro buying up homes,” he said.

It was also mooted over the weekend that Mr O’Brien would bring in legislation that would restrict bulk buyers based on a density basis and prohibit the bulk sale of homes if there are 50 units or less in a hectare.

These plans have now been parked, and the ban on bulk buying is in effect for the purchase of houses and duplex apartments.