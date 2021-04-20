Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to Queen Elizabeth to formally express condolences over death of Prince Philip

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to express her condolences over the death of Prince Philip.

The party confirmed through a spokesman on Tuesday evening that Ms McDonald had written to the two senior royals following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, but provided no further comment on the private correspondence.

Ms McDonald tweeted on the day Prince Philip died: “Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip. Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.”

It is understood that Ms McDonald wrote to the Queen and Prince Charles on April 10, the day after the Duke of Edinburgh's death was announced.

The emergence of the private correspondence to the Queen and her son and heir to the throne comes just days after Ms McDonald apologised for the IRA’s murder of Lord Mountbatten, who was the Duke of Edinburg’s uncle, in 1979.

In what was seen as a significant shift in tone from her predecessor Gerry Adams, Ms McDonald told The Times Radio: "I'm sorry that happened. It was heartbreaking.”

Her comments contrast with Mr Adams who said he regretted the incident but also stood over comments that the royal family member ‘knew the danger’ of coming to Ireland.

The IRA maintained that Lord Mountbatten was a legitimate target. He was killed by an IRA bomb while fishing off the

coast of Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in 1979 where he had been holidaying in his summer home of Classiebawn Castle.

The IRA bomb also killed his grandson Nicholas (14) and young Fermanagh crew member Paul Maxwell (15). The Dowager Baroness Doreen Brabourne (83), was injured and died in a hospital the next day.

When asked if she would apologise to the Prince of Wales, Ms McDonald told Times Radio: "The army and armed forces associated with Prince Charles carried out many, many violent actions on our island. I can say of course I am sorry that happened. Of course, that is heartbreaking. My job, and I think that Prince Charles and others would absolutely appreciate this, my job is to lead from the front, now, in these times."

