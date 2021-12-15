Sinn Féin does not believe Gerry Adams should have to apologise for controversial Christmas video

SINN Féin does not believe its former leader Gerry Adams should have to apologise for his role in a controversial and now-withdrawn Christmas video following complaints by victims of the IRA.

The party’s health spokesman David Cullinane confirmed this was the party’s position after he and fellow frontbench TD Matt Carthy contradicted Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin who had said Mr Adams should apologise for the offence caused.

“The organisation has apologised and has withdrawn the video, and for me that’s it. I gave my view when I was asked yesterday, so I just stand on what I said yesterday,” he said on Wednesday at Leinster House.

“But the party position is Gerry Adams did not set out to cause any offence, he did what he did with a good heart, and ultimately this video was withdrawn and I think that was the right thing.”

Mr Cullinane answered “yes” when he was asked if this was the party’s official position.

The video, which was intended to raise money for Foyle Search and Rescue, featured Mr Adams visiting a house as a carol singer and singing: “Tis the season to be jolly, tiocfaidh ár lá, lá, lá, lá.”

The homeowner also repeats an infamous slogan used by Mr Adams in 1995 in relation to the Provisional IRA: “They haven’t gone away, you know.”

It was withdrawn by the company behind the video, the Derry-based Ferry Clever, which said it was “never our intention to offend anyone”.

Mr Adams’s successor as leader, Mary Lou McDonald, has yet to comment on the video.

“Mary Lou can speak for herself but in terms of what the official position is, the issue has moved on in my view,” Mr Cullinane, a TD for Waterford, said.

Mr Ó Broin could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Mr Cullinane was speaking at the launch of his report on the cases of hospital waiting lists. The Sinn Féin health spokesperson visited 14 hospitals across the country and held 106 stakeholder meetings.

Among the key findings, he said, were a lack of joined up and holistic decision making across primary, community and acute health services, as well as difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff.

He said that he had encountered a desire among staff at all levels of the healthcare system for change. “They are saying: ‘Give us the tools to do the job and we will deliver better healthcare,’” Mr Cullinane said.

Among Sinn Féin’s proposals are to devolve greater powers to Regional Health Areas, which are proposed under the cross-party Sláintecare plan, to develop master plans for all elements of healthcare in their area, set multi-annual budgets and take responsibility for recruitment to new and existing posts.

Mr Cullinane said that the difficulties with recruiting and retaining staff could be resolved by collaboration with the Department of Higher Education to increase training places for doctors and nurses.

Another proposal includes devolving responsibility for patient discharges to hospital registrars and senior nurses to avoid patients waiting longer in hospital because a consultant is unavailable.

Mr Cullinane said he had met Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Health, and asked him if he could deliver the type of national health service, including GP access and a strategy to reduce waiting lists. “He said: ‘yes, we could’,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

He said that “institutional inertia” is the biggest challenge to reforming the health service. “It’s a culture as opposed to individuals,” he said.