Sinn Féin bid to commemorate Edward O’Brien (21) is a reminder of how the IRA groomed impressionable youngsters

IMAGINE the public reaction if a political party, who were campaigning to legitimise the terrorist organisation Isis, planned a public commemoration for one of the misguided young men blown up while delivering a bomb destined to cause mass carnage on the streets of a busy city?

What kind of response would there be if the person organising the event, designed to remember the dead terrorist as some kind of soldier who died valiantly while fighting a legitimate war, was a schoolteacher charged with educating young children?

And would the public accept the Trump-style response from the same political party that the controversy surrounding the event was a manufactured political distraction created by other parties to drag up “irrelevant historical nonsense”.

Well, Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, a Sinn Féin councillor for Gorey and gaelscoil teacher, attempted to do just that on behalf of his party when he promoted a commemoration on the Facebook page of Wexford Sinn Féin which had been due to take place this week.

However, the proposed event to honour the actions of local man 21-year-old Edward O’Brien, who died on a terror mission in London 25 years ago after being blown up by the powerful bomb he was transporting, was hastily cancelled after the Irish Independent revealed that it was planned.

Online notices described Mr O’Brien as a member of Óglaigh na hÉireann – the Irish language name for the Defence Forces but a term that’s been appropriated by the Provisional IRA.

It prompted ex-soldier and Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell to declare: “The time has come for Sinn Féin to decide whether they are a constitutional political party or supporters of terrorism.”

He also added: “We do not need or want to commemorate bombers, kidnappers, bank robbers and the people who murdered our gardaí and Defence Forces.”

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin, who was widely criticised for promoting the event, was unapologetic and deflected attention from his party saying it had been organised on behalf of the bereaved family.

He claimed on South East Radio: “The party helped the family organise a short online tribute to their son and brother. There is a family bereavement here. That's the first and foremost consideration. In a week when a family should have been allowed to remember their son or brother, I just found it so disappointing that they had to be subjected to the vilest online abuse, carried out in a very organised way and we'll say very targeted way.”

The logic of the argument goes that the O’Brien family – who were as much the victims of IRA violence as anyone else – had been targeted by trolls because they were remembering their loved one and had nothing to do with the fact that Sinn Féin shamelessly used it as a propaganda weapon to legitimise the campaign of terrorism.

In many ways Sinn Féin’s efforts have only served to victimise the O’Brien family for a second time in 25 years.

“People can see this for what it is,” claimed Cllr Ó Súilleabháin. We were told it was “irrelevant historical nonsense”.

This is just the latest in a succession of controversies thrown up by Sinn Féin members, including the tweeting offences of Brian Stanley and others, which seems to be part of a wider plan worthy of Donald J Trump.

The strategy involves the cynical tactic of pushing the boundaries of public acceptability at every opportunity in a bid to wear down public opinion and win legitimacy for the murder and mayhem once caused by the Provisional IRA.

But the shadowy backroom Army Council members, who pull the strings of the republican movement, may have inadvertently walked on a small landmine with this latest ruse.

For the death of Edward O’Brien focuses unwanted attention on how the IRA groomed and radicalised impressionable youngsters – remember he was just 21 – to carry out their dirty work in much the same way as Isis and other Islamist terror groups.

Grooming and using youngsters is also a tactic favoured by organised crime gangs like the Kinahans or those involved in the Drogheda feud. To these organisations, young men are plentiful – and dispensable.

In fact the Provisional IRA were adept at the art of indoctrination long before anyone else involved in the business of terror or organised crime.

So this young man, whose heartbroken family first learned of his IRA involvement after his untimely death, was in every respect the republican equivalent of a jihadi.

At the time it was revealed that they had no idea that their son had been radicalised by the IRA – none of the family had any involvement with Sinn Féin or the republican movement.

As a result the O’Brien family lost a son and brother and were condemned to a life of wondering how his life would have turned out if he had not been groomed by the shadowy godfathers.

Senator Craughwell summed up the abuse of these young men by the Provos.

“Young people were indoctrinated by people who sat on bar stools or who were in the shadows and who never did anything themselves,” he said.

Sinn Féin claims that the IRA has gone away yet it continues in its efforts to wipe the blood from the past and rewrite history – a bit like Daniel Kinahan.

But the apologists for terror should know that the memory of the horrors never go away.