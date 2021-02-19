| 11.4°C Dublin

Sinn Féin bid to commemorate Edward O’Brien (21) is a reminder of how the IRA groomed impressionable youngsters

Paul Williams

SF councillor's decision to promote commemoration of O’Brien, who died on an IRA terror mission in London in 1996, may have served only to victimise a grieving family once more

Sinn Féin councillor for Gorey, Co Wexford, Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin Expand

IMAGINE the public reaction if a political party, who were campaigning to legitimise the terrorist organisation Isis, planned a public commemoration for one of the misguided young men blown up while delivering a bomb destined to cause mass carnage on the streets of a busy city?

What kind of response would there be if the person organising the event, designed to remember the dead terrorist as some kind of soldier who died valiantly while fighting a legitimate war, was a schoolteacher charged with educating young children?

And would the public accept the Trump-style response from the same political party that the controversy surrounding the event was a manufactured political distraction created by other parties to drag up “irrelevant historical nonsense”.

