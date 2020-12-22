Sinn Féin activist who took selfie at Bobby Storey’s funeral councillor for the party

Photo posted on Lucan Sinn Féin Facebook page of Derren Ó Brádaigh and Michelle O'Neill posing for a selfie with another attendee at Bobby Storey's funeral. Photo: PA Wire

A Sinn Féin activist who took a selfie with Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at funeral of Bobby Storey has been made a councillor for the party in south Dublin.

Sinn Féin co-opted Derren Ó Brádaigh, a taxi driver who lives in Lucan, to the North Clondalkin-Palmerstown-Fonthill local electoral area seat on South Dublin County Council last week following the resignation of Councillor Lisa Kinsella Colman in October.

In June, Mr Ó Brádaigh travelled to Belfast for Mr Storey’s funeral, which was subsequently investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) for suspected breaches of Covid-19 health regulations. There was widespread public anger over the scenes at the funeral of Mr Storey, who was a senior IRA figure, on June 30 last.

Mr Ó Bradaigh took a selfie with Ms O’Neill and another attendee at the funeral which was then posted on the Lucan Sinn Féin Facebook page. It is no longer visible on the page.

Ms O’Neill was heavily criticised over the selfie and later admitted it “should not have happened”.

The North’s public health restrictions limited outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 30 people at the time and members of the public were required to wear masks or keep socially distanced at such events.

Contacted by the Irish Independent on Tuesday, Mr Ó Bradaigh said: “It was regrettable at the time but further than that I don’t have any comment to make on it. I’d rather not make any comment on it further at the moment.”

Hundreds lined the streets in west Belfast along the route from St Agnes’ Church to Milltown Cemetery where former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adam gave a graveside oration for Mr Storey in June. The funeral was attended by many other senior Sinn Féin figures including current president Mary Lou McDonald and the party’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty.

Ms O’Neill said in the days after the funeral that the selfie has occurred in the “blink of an eye” at the close of the commemoration at Milltown cemetery. “That should not have happened and I am absolutely OK to say that,” she said.

She and Ms McDonald later apologised for the hurt caused by the event going ahead in the manner in which it did.

The PSNI said last week that it had completed its investigation into the alleged breaches of public health restrictions at the funeral. Twenty-four people were interviewed as part of the probe, including Ms O’Neill. A file has been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in the North.

The Sunday Independent revealed last month that Sinn Féin emailed thousands of party members and supporters five days before the funeral with full details of the funeral and also Mr Storey’s wake, which it said would be open to the public. The email made no reference to the Covid-19 pandemic or the public health restrictions that were in place at the time. Sinn Féin said the email was set out for “information purposes only” to its members and supporters.

The party did not respond to queries about Mr Ó Brádaigh.

