Single social gathering involving students linked to 34 Covid cases

There were 61 Covid outbreaks linked to third level students last week - including a social gathering with 34 confirmed cases.

Overall, 321 cases of infection have been associated with the 61 outbreaks, according to latest figures from the Health Protective Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The outbreaks among third level students may have occurred in locations such as private houses or social gatherings and may not be directly linked to a university or college setting.

An outbreak is where two or more people are infected and the figures for last week represent a major surge among this group.

Over the 10 weeks from mid December, there were a total of 83 outbreaks associated with third-level students/university/colleges and three quarters of them were last week.

According to HPSC data, 36 of the 61 outbreaks were in private houses and 18 were community outbreaks, involving a total of 258 confirmed cases.

These include cases where there was a spread beyond private house and extended family to include a wider social circle, but there is no link to a specific event or location

There were another two community outbreaks with 16 confirmed cases while there were four outbreaks with 13 confirmed cases in university or college settings.

The figures may not include all cases linked to any outbreak.

The third-level student -related outbreaks since mid-December have involved 480 confirmed cases, six of whom were hospitalised.

The increased incidence of community infection linked to students in recent weeks has been a cause of worry to public health officials.

In a letter last week from the public health advisory body, Nphet, to Government, Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn reported a significant number of clusters in the community were associated with students who attend third level in the west and mid-west.

Referring to figures for the previous week, he said were three more outbreaks reported, while the latest HPSC figures, which refer to last week, showing a significant jump on that.

Concerns about the student populations in both Galway and Limerick, prompted discussions last week between Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and NUI Galway, as well as with the University of Limerick.

These discussions also involved Junior Minister Niall Collins, a local TD.

Yesterday footage emerged of a street party involving scores of University of Limerick students.

There were three arrests and around 30 fines issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

