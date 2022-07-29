Sinead O’Neill on six-week coercive control relationship: ‘It was clear I wanted him to leave… he told me he slept in the shed’

A woman who was assaulted and coercively controlled over the course of a six-week relationship has said she is “relieved” that the case is over but has been left dealing with a lot of paranoia and fear.

Sinéad O'Neill said she will now rebuild her life with the help and support of family and friends.

Dean Ward (36), of Ballintlea, Hollyfort, Gorey, Co Wexford, was convicted following a trial earlier this year of four counts of assault, false imprisonment, making a threat to kill, two counts of production of articles, three counts of rape and coercive control on dates between June 11 and July 17, 2019.

The offences occurred over the course of a six-week period between the woman meeting the man for the first time in May 2019 and his arrest by armed gardaí at her home in July 2019. He has been jailed for 17 years.

Ms O'Neill said she became suspicious soon after meeting Ward and told him she didn’t want to see him again.

She tried to cut off contact with him but was alarmed when he walked through her front door one morning.

“He just didn’t go away, I met him on a Friday and when it came the Sunday, I was like I have work in the morning, don’t you have work? And of course, he had given me a false name, he didn’t actually work but he had said that he worked in Mullingar on a construction site,” she said.

“He first said that he couldn’t go back on the site because he had to take a safe pass course and then after that it was that he was on annual leave. It was pretty clear that I wanted him to leave but I didn’t want to be rude.

“He had said something about spending more time together to get to know each other and then he left on the Wednesday to take the safe pass course on the Thursday, and he had messaged me on Thursday saying that he would like to come back but he wouldn’t be back until very late.

“I became suspicious then but that’s when he came clean and said that he had lied to me and that he was actually living in Dublin, which of course was another lie, but I had told him that I didn’t want him to come back, and I put my phone on silent and he blew up my phone with text messages and calls.

“I turned it off and went to sleep and the following morning I got up and I was getting myself ready upstairs and he walked in through the door, and I didn’t know what to make of it. That’s when he had told me that he had slept in my shed.”

Ms O’Neill said Ward controlled her access to friends and family, took over her online banking, monitored her whereabouts and her mobile phone.

“He got into my social media accounts, and he deleted everything that I was on bar my Facebook. I was very stuck, he was monitoring all my messages, he was tracking my phone. He was able to see them before even I had seen them. He was tracking all my movements from the phone,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Victim Sinéad O'Neill speaks to the media outside Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this afternoon. Photo: Collins Courts

Victim Sinéad O'Neill speaks to the media outside Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this afternoon. Photo: Collins Courts

Ms O'Neill eventually sought the help of her boss who persisted in helping the Donegal woman.

“I was just so embarrassed and ashamed of everything that he had done I didn’t want anybody to know, and I had convinced myself that I was strong enough and maybe even smart enough to get myself out of the situation,” she said.

“I had annual leave coming up where I was leaving to go to Cork to meet my family so I had kind of convinced myself at that stage all I need to do is get to Cork, get to my family, and I could figure it out from there.

“But things became very intense, very fast and there were so many threats on my life that one day at work I broke down to my boss and told her what was going on.

“She completely took the reins, I mean if it wasn’t for her, a lot of people are to be credited for me being alive but initially if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be alive. She kept telling me, ‘Sinead you’re not going to live through this, he’s going to kill you.’

“But she kept pushing and thank God she did.”

She praised the gardaí who were involved in her case and said she struggled to comprehend the level of abuse she endured once it was documented on paper.

“The problem was that when I wrote my original statement, when I seen it all on paper, I got very upset because I was like how have I survived this,” she said.

Dean Ward

Dean Ward

“But also, there was this element of how the heck is anyone going to believe this. It happened to me and I’m reading it but it’s just too much to take in, this can’t be real.”

Ms O'Neill urged other victims of domestic violence not to be ashamed or embarrassed and to seek help.

“I would say please reach out, when you’re in that situation you just think there’s no hope and there’s such an awful stigma connected to abuse, you shouldn’t be ashamed or embarrassed, the person who’s doing this to you should have the shame and embarrassment,” she said.

“There’s so much help out there and I think a big thing is too, it is being believed, it is being taken serious.

“I’m absolutely floored with the messages I’ve received, just very kind and very supportive and I just hope that more women come forward.”

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information