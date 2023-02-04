Simon Harris says State is deporting people every single month – including nearly 130 people in January

JUSTICE Minister Simon Harris has said the State is deporting people every single month, including nearly 130 people in January, as he hit back at claims from the far right.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Harris said there is a “world of difference” between local communities asking questions about accommodation for refugees in their area and “some of the thuggish, mobbish behaviour” seen in recent days “spurred on by the far right”.

He insisted that “every single month deportation orders issue for those who do not have a right to be here” as he sought to hit back at claims from far-right activists and others involved in recent protests.

Read More

Deportation orders were resumed last September having been paused for much of the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Harris said: “There are myths and misinformation being put out there by some that we don’t have a rules based immigration system in this country and I just want to be really very clear.

“This is a country that has a fair, compassionate immigration system, this is one that will welcome people here and protect people who are fleeing persecution.

“But we do also have rules for people who come here who don’t have an entitlement to be here and even in the month of January alone we saw 128 deportation orders being issued.”

He said that the Government had to do a better job at engaging with communities and counteract misinformation about the immigration system in Ireland.

“Let’s also not fool ourselves, that won’t satisfy some of those who wish to stoke up decision and fear, it won’t satisfy the far right it won’t satisfy the people going around with these ridiculous hashtags ‘Ireland is Full’, they’re never going to be satisfied,” he said.

“So it’s not about running a nice information campaign to keep those people happy, but it’s about recognising people in their communities would like and have a right, I think, to be kept better informed or provided with more information about what is actually going in in their local area.”

He said the Government is working “around the clock” to examine accommodation options for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and International Protection applicants.

He said that while hotels may look to end contracts to accommodate refugees to avail of the tourist season, student accommodation would become available as it had last summer.

He said the State needs to “really think outside the box” and look at all options of shelter. “I think we really have to cast the net as wide as possible,” he said.

He said he did not accept there were huge numbers at protests against refugees and that “a small number of far right actors who travel from town to town trying to stoke up division”.

Separately, a crowd of a few hundred people attended an anti-asylum seeker march in Dublin this afternoon.

One speaker who did not identify himself at the event at the Garden of Remembrance said he was part of a new group called Irish Communities Together.

“I am a member of this community and I’m delighted to see you all here. I’m here as a father-of-four and know I’m only here because I’m worried. God knows if anything happens to my children, I will not be here worried I will be here with revenge and vengeance against all these unvetted migrants that have come into this country. Take over. Lads, I’m asking you all now let’s peacefully march down O’Connell Street and up around Christchurch and send a message clear – we don’t want them here.”

People shouted “f*** them out” after the man’s speech before the crowd marched through the city centre shouting various slogans including “Leo, Leo Leo, out, out, out,” and “immigrants out”.