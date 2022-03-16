Simon Coveney says Russia’s expulsion from Council of Europe is ‘unprecedented’ but ‘necessary’

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Council of Europe’s decision to expel Russia as a member is “unprecedented” but also “necessary”.

In a statement released this evening, Minister Coveney said the decision was made this morning by the Council’s Committee of Ministers – which Ireland will chair from May – and it follows the Russian Federation’s announcement of “its intent to withdraw and denounce the European Convention on Human Rights”.

“From today, the Russian Federation will cease to be a member of the Council of Europe,” Minister Coveney said.

“The decision is unprecedented in the 73-year history of the Council of Europe, of which Ireland is proud to be a founding member.

“It reflects the strongest possible condemnation of Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, another Council of Europe member, and its disavowal of the values, principles, and legal obligations which membership of the Council of Europe entails.”

Mr Coveney said he echoed Italy’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio – who is current chair of the Committee of Ministers – and other leaders across the Council of Europe, in “expressing regret” that through their actions in Ukraine, the Russian authorities “deprive the Russian people” of the benefit of the “world’s most advanced human rights protection system”.

He said Russia’s exclusion from council is “regrettable” but also “necessary”.

He added: As I have stressed repeatedly, Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and its right to choose its own foreign and security policy path, is unwavering.

“At the Council of Europe, as at the UN Security Council, and across other multilateral organisations, we remain at the forefront of efforts to bring the violence to an end and hold the Russian authorities to account.”

“I once again urge the Russian Federation to cease hostilities immediately, unconditionally withdraw its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine and refrain from further threat or use of force of any kind against Ukraine or any other Member State.”

It comes as Russian forces have destroyed a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering, officials said.

Mariupol city council said the building was hit by an air strike but there was no immediate information on casualties.

In Kyiv, residents huddled in homes and shelters during a city-wide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russia shelled areas in and around the city, including a residential neighbourhood just a couple of miles from the presidential palace.

A 12-storey apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.

10 people were also killed while queuing for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Ireland will mark St Patrick’s Day 2022 in “solidarity with the people of Ukraine” and has acknowledged their “resilience and courage”.

The Department has “assured” the Ukrainian people of Ireland’s “unwavering support” and said the Irish identity includes a “strong commitment to democratic and humanitarian values”.

“A priority focus of our national day will be to highlight that Ireland is an active, engaged, and fully committed member of the international community of free and democratic nations,” a DFA statement said.

“In addition to expressing Ireland’s support for the people of Ukraine, a core message of this year’s St Patrick’s Day is that Ireland is reopening. Our international programme is focused on the theme of rebuilding connections and supporting our communities across the globe, acknowledging the importance of Ireland’s global diaspora.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has encouraged Ireland’s network of Missions that would usually light up green, to light up in blue and yellow, the colours of the flag of Ukraine, and has invited partners who normally take part in the “Global Greening” to join us in doing so.

The official St Patrick’s Day international programme will see visits by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, other members of the Government to 62 cities in 28 countries.

