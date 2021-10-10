Simon Coveney hits out at new ‘red line barrier to progress’ on implementation of Northern Ireland protocol

Simon Coveney has warned UK demands on the Northern Ireland Protocol could cause a further “breakdown in relations” with the EU.

The Foreign Affairs Minister made the comments after the UK reiterated that it wants the European Court of Justice (ECJ) removed from oversight of the deal.

The Minister said the EU is working “seriously” to resolve practical issues with the implementation of the Protocol.

Taking to Twitter he said this was the creation of a new “red line” which would act as a “barrier to progress”.

“EU working seriously to resolve practical issues with implementation of Protocol - so UKG creates a new “red line” barrier to progress, that they know EU can’t move on…. are we surprised?”

The Minister added that the “real question” was: “Does UKG actually want an agreed way forward or a further breakdown in relations?”

The EU will bring forward proposals on Wednesday for reforming the protocol.

The UK’s Brexit Minister, David Frost, will give a speech to the diplomatic community in Lisbon on Tuesday in which he is expected to tell them that removing the ECJ's role is necessary to sustain the protocol.

Mr Frost responded to Minister Coveney online stating that he would prefer “not to do negotiations by Twitter” but that “the issue of governance and the ECJ is not new”.

He added: “We set out our concerns three months ago in our 21 July Command Paper. The problem is that too few people seem to have listened.”

The Brexit Minister said he will await proposals from the European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit relations with Britain.

“We will look at them seriously & positively whatever they say. We will discuss them seriously and intensively. But there needs to be significant change to the current situation if there is to be a positive outcome,” he said.

The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods and the ECJ acts as the supreme interpreter of the single market's rules.

In 2019, the UK agreed to the ECJ's role, but in July this year the government said it had only done that because of the “very specific circumstances” of the protocol negotiation, the BBC reported.

Speaking last week, European Commission Vice President, Maros Sefcovic said: “I find it hard to see how Northern Ireland would stay or would keep the access to the single market without oversight of the European Court of Justice.”