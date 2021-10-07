Simon Coveney and Jack Chambers to attend church event marking Ireland’s partition

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers will both attend a church event marking the partition of Ireland, which President Michael D Higgins declined to attend.

In a statement released this evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that Mr Coveney and Mr Chambers will represent the Government at the Service of Reflection and Hope event.

It said the invitation extended to Government was distinct from the invitation offered to President Higgins.

The department expressed its “full support and understanding for the decision made by President Higgins with regard to his attendance at the event”.

It said the “decision was quite properly made by the President, and was based on concerns that he had consistently expressed.”

The event takes place at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, in Armagh, on October 21, with Queen Elizabeth II and a representative of the UK government also invited.

It has proved controversial in after President Higgins publicly declined the invitation to the interdenominational service.

Mr Higgins criticised the reference to the partition of Ireland in the title of the event and said on that basis he was not prepared to attend.

In its statement released today, the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Government has today considered the invitation which it received from The Church Leaders Group (Ireland) to the Service of Reflection and Hope which the group is organising in Armagh later this month.

“In considering the invitation, the Government noted that its role in this matter is clearly distinct from that of the President.

“In that regard, the Government reiterates its full support and understanding for the decision made by President Higgins with regard to his attendance at the event. That decision was quite properly made by the President, and was based on concerns that he had consistently expressed.

“Cognisant of that important distinction, and in recognition also of the spirit and intentions of the church leaders in organising the event, the Government has decided that it will be represented at the event by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and by the Government Chief Whip.”