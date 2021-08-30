Nicole Turner celebrates finishing second in the Women's S6 50 metre butterfly final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The family of Ireland’s latest Paralympics medallist, Nicole Turner, say she is “over the moon” at her silver medal win in Tokyo this morning.

The 19-year-old swimmer from Portarlington, Co Laois, secured her silver in the S6 50m butterfly final in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Her mother Bernie Turner said the family are “overwhelmed” by Nicole’s performance in her last event.

“It was quite a stacked field the 50m butterfly at least five of them could have been in the top three for the medals so we just wanted her medal we weren’t bothered about the colour.

Read More

“She has trained so hard for the last five years so we were delighted and then the icing on the cake when she got silver.

“It’s great for such a little country to be coming out with gold and silver medals it’s just phenomenal.

Bernie said Nicole is “over the moon” with her win.

“She said it still hasn’t really sunk in, she just keeps smiling and grinning and that was her last event so she can relax now before she comes home.

“All the work and preparation that she did with Dave Malone and her strength and conditioning coach Niamh Buffini - it’s all paid off,” she added.

A celebration is planned in the local golf club when Nicole returns home.

Bernie said it has been difficult for the family not to be by Nicole’s side in Tokyo but she said they’re “definitely going to Paris”.

“It’s tiring because of the different time zone because the heat this morning was at 2.45am and then we watched Róisin Ní Riain at 3am and then Nicole was back in the pool then at 9.45am and your emotions are running high because you’re nervous and you’re thinking ‘is she going to do it’ and you don’t sleep then.

"So I’m just looking forward to now later on we’ve just popped open the champagne we’re going to have a few drinks and something to eat and just relax.

“Nicole always performs when myself and her dad aren’t there, I said to Jason she’s going to do it we’re not there she’s going to do it but we weren’t bothered we just wanted her to do it for herself, it’s fabulous.”

Ms Turner added: “Nicole came from a country school where there were only 32 students in the school when she started swimming and she trained in the local leisure centre for eight years before she moved to another swim club, it’s humble beginnings you don’t have to be in a big club you just have to have water.”

Nicole started her swimming career in Piranha Swimming Club in Portarlington, coached by Eimear Matthews. She was then trained by Padraic Dolan in Laois Marlins Swimming Club.

Ms Matthews, said everyone at the club is “totally delighted” for Nicole who started swimming there when she was just four-years-old.

“Her older two brothers were in the club and she was always sitting in the spectator area and eventually Nicole just wanted to get in and join so we let her into the beginner pool and I swear within a month she was in the big pool.

“She went from there to just loving it, she was one of those kids who just couldn't get enough.

“She’s a great girl when she won the World Championships, I remember bringing her down to Limerick to the 50m pool to practice and I remember the lifeguards asking me who was Nicole and I said ‘she’s a future Paralympic athlete’ and here she is.”

Nicole made her Paralympics debut at the age of 14 in Rio in 2016 where she reached five finals. She has trained at the National Aquatics Centre in Co Dublin since she competed in Rio in 2016.

She has deferred her Leaving Certificate and is planning to attend Portlaoise College to do a post leaving certificate course.