‘Significant impact’ – Primark and Penneys owner warns of potential €1.2bn in lost sales from lockdowns

The owner of Primark has warned of a hit from lost retail sales of more than €1.2 billion if coronavirus lockdowns force its stores to stay closed until the end of February.

The budget fashion chain, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, said 305 of its 389 shops around the world are currently shut. This is expected to cost it €1.18 billion in lost sales – up from the €730 million hit forecast at the end of December.

Primark has already seen €606 million in lost retail sales from store closures due to coronavirus restrictions in its key Christmas quarter, with sales slumping 30 per cent in the 16 weeks to January 2.

The group saw trade badly impacted by the November lockdown and restrictions across Europe, given that it does not sell online.

Current shop closures account for around 76pc of its retail selling space.

The group said it has been able to offset some of the trading impact with overhead costs cut by 25pc due to store closures.

Associated British Foods (ABP) – which has 190 shops in the UK – said: “The impact of store closures on Primark’s performance is significant.

“We now expect full year sales and adjusted operating profit for Primark to be somewhat lower than last year.”

The group said trading was strong while stores were open, with like-for-like sales declines running at 14pc in the 16-week period.

Stores at retail parks accessible by car lifted on a year earlier, but high street and shopping centre sites were badly impacted by the pandemic.

Despite the woes, it opened another five shops over its festive quarter and pledged to “continue to expand retail selling space”.

