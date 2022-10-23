‘Significant’ data breach at registration body that holds details of more than 25,000 teachers

A “significant” data breach has occurred at an organisation which holds the details of more than 25,000 teachers in Northern Ireland.

The data breach happened within the General Teaching Council for Northern Ireland (GTCNI), which is responsible for registering teachers and overseeing professional standards within the classroom.

The GTCNI was dissolved last year by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen after a report found relationships within the council were “too toxic” for it to continue to operate.

However, despite being dissolved, the GTCNI is continuing with its work until a public consultation launched by the Department of Education on how best to replace it is complete.

Teachers must pay an annual registration fee of £44 to GTCNI to be able to work in Northern Ireland. In 2020/21, the council registered 25,665 teachers, generating income of £1,129,260.

As the public consultation on the organisation’s future continues, the Sunday Independent can today reveal details about some of the behind-the-scenes issues which have resulted in the crisis within the GTCNI.

As well as the serious data breach, 13 people stepped down from the 33-member council last year and two industrial tribunal cases involving former staff have recently been settled by the council at a total cost of £70,000.

The annual GTCNI report and accounts for the 2020/21 financial year have been signed off in recent days by Ian Gallagher who was appointed interim GTCNI chief executive by the Department of Education after the organisation’s dissolution in December 2021.

The report states a “significant data breach” occurred at GTCNI in March 2021 and was reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

An investigation into the breach was also carried out by the Northern Ireland Civil Service’s Internal Audit & Fraud Investigation Service, but the investigation proved “inconclusive as to the source of the breach”.

The GTCNI annual report said “appropriate action” had been taken to “mitigate the associated risks” following the data breach.

"Recommendations arising from this incident are being progressed and preventative actions taken. Controls over access to offices remain in place,” the report stated.

The Sunday Independent asked the Department of Education a series of questions about the data breach, including whether teachers’ details held by GTCNI had been shared.

This paper also asked for specific details on what was meant by “controls over access to offices remain in place”.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The ICO investigated the matter and concluded that the remedial actions taken by GTCNI were appropriate and robust, and that it did not need to take any further action in the matter.

“Improved physical access controls were introduced and these remain in place.”

The annual report also reveals 13 GTCNI members resigned or withdrew from the council in 2021.

The report said the departures and the “dysfunction” in the council had a detrimental impact, not only on the effectiveness of the council and also on the “day-to-day operation of the organisation as a whole”.

It had been known publicly that a number of former GTCNI employees had launched industrial tribunal cases against the organisation, but the new report reveals two of the cases resulted in settlement payments totalling £70,000.

It says a further complaint was “addressed and resolved” during 2020/21, but does not say if settlement was reached.

The Sunday Independent asked the Department of Education on what basis these complaints had been taken to an industrial tribunal. This paper also asked how much was paid out to each complainant and whether the GCTNI is facing any more industrial tribunal cases.

The department’s spokesperson said the department cannot comment on these cases.

The new revelations mark the latest twists in the long-running problems at GTCNI. As far back as 2015, an independent review of the organisation identified “a lack of trust” between members of the council and senior management.

Following the review, the Department of Education introduced a series of “special measures” to oversee the running of GTCNI.

However, the problems persisted and a Department of Education-commissioned review published in November 2021 was stark in its assessment of the council.

“We believe the current council is too toxic to provide a positive contribution to that work and therefore dissolution of council has to be the starting point from which move forward,” the review’s authors stated.

It was advice heeded by Ms McIlveen, who, just one month later, announced she was dissolving GTCNI.

The minister said the GTCNI had not fulfilled its responsibilities to be “the voice for the teaching profession” it was intended to be.

The public consultation about the future of the GTCNI ended on September 30 and the responses are being considered.