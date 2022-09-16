Significant concerns raised over new road for 142-bed ‘destination hotel’ on Howth peninsula

Fingal County Council has raised “significant concerns” over plans to construct a new road to serve a new 142-bedroom ‘destination’ hotel for Howth in north Dublin.

In July, the owners of Citywest Hotel, Tetrarch Capital lodged plans for the new hotel on the site of the former Deer Park hotel in Howth.

The hotel is part of Tetrarch’s wider plans for the Howth Estate and the hotel includes a rooftop restaurant, bar and terrace, a spa, fitness centre and swimming pool.

Under Tetrarch’s plan, the existing Deer Park building is to be demolished and replaced by the new four-storey hotel.

Now, a Fingal County Council planner’s report has said the scale and need of the new access road for the hotel “appears excessive”.

The new road is also the focus of objections from the local Church of Ireland, local residents and local TD, Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats.

In his objection against the scheme,Mr O’Callaghan TD told the council that he is “strongly opposed to the proposed provision of a new road through high amenity lands at the Howth Estate”.

He said that the new road would create a permanent disturbance of this amenity “and would significantly diminish the amenity value of these lands”.

In a raft of additional information required from the applicants, the council told the Tetrarch firm that it has “significant concerns regarding the nature, route and scale of the proposed access road and the consequential impacts to the established sensitive setting”.

The council has asked the applicant to show how the road complies with various objectives of the County Development Plan and provide further information detailing the rationale and requirement for the road.

It asked the applicant to demonstrate clearly why the existing access road is not sufficient.

The council planner’s report said the proposed access road presents as being ‘superfluous’ in the absence of sufficient rationale.

It said “the insertion of this significant piece of infrastructure would radically alter this part of the demesne lands that has been historically parkland and a golf course from the late 20th century”.

The council has asked the applicants for multiple pieces of information across 10 headings across eight pages.

Tetrarch anticipates 300 jobs will be created during construction of the new hotel and a further 280 jobs once it is fully operational.

Tom Phillips and Associates' Aoife McCarthy told Fingal County Council on behalf of Tetrarch that the proposal will "provide for a destination hotel for Howth that has been lacking over the last number of years”.

However as part of an 18 page submission, the Select Vestry of the Parish of Howth of St Mary's Church is one of a number of parties to lodge objections against the hotel scheme and the main focus of the objections is the construction of a new road to serve the development.

As part of the 18 page submission by the Select Vestry, it contends the developer’s application includes construction of a roadway which “is demonstrably unnecessary for the proposed development as there is an existing roadway which has served a hotel and an extensive public golf course facility for decades”.