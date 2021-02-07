‘Significant and lasting snowfall’ possible as Met Éireann issues national weather advisory

The Beast from the East is set to return next week, as Met Éireann issues a national weather advisory until Wednesday in anticipation of snow and ice.

Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Walsh said that cold air over Scandinavia is believed to travel eastwards throughout the country next week.

“Our weather is expected to turn progressively colder from early on Sunday, February 7, with the cold spell now looking likely to last well into next week,” she said.

“That [Scandanvian] wind will be especially noticeable on Sunday and Monday with gusty east to northeast winds likely to produce a significant wind-chill factor.”

What’s more, snowfall is expected from Sunday onwards, particularly during Monday and Tuesday.

“Any showers are likely to be restricted to eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster initially, but a few may push further inland during Tuesday,” Ms Walsh said.

“There is still a high degree of uncertainty in the forecast from Wednesday 10th February onwards, but it looks as though Atlantic frontal systems will attempt to push milder air in from the south to displace the cold air in situ over Ireland.”

The current weather advisory is that there will be very cold temperatures by day and sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the low single figures, generally between one to three degrees.

As such, motorists and pedestrians should be cautious as more frost and ice will form overnight and remain throughout the day.

While the weather will certainly be colder, Ms Walsh noted that it’s still too early to say how long it will last for.

“It is still too early to predict how energetic or vigorous these frontal systems will be, and that has a downstream effect on the impact that this clash of mild and cold air may have over Ireland,” she said.

“If the frontal feature is vigorous, for example, it would likely make quick progress northeastwards over the country and any associated snowfall would be a transient affair with rain following behind.”

“However, if the frontal system has less energy as it comes towards us and starts to become slow-moving either on its approach or as it tracks over us, we could end up in a situation where some parts of Ireland could see more significant and lasting snowfall.”

Yellow weather warnings have also been issued for counties in Northern Ireland, with the UK met office saying: “Icy stretches are likely bringing some disruption”. As Monday approaches, the ice warning gradually becomes a snow warning, set to remain in place until Tuesday.

Irish Independent