Showband legend Dickie Rock ‘devastated’ after losing beloved wife Judy (75) to Covid

Judy Rock, the wife of Irish showband legend Dickie Rock, has passed away in a Dublin hospital.

Mrs Rock (75) was being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital for several weeks after contracting Covid-19, but she sadly died earlier this evening.

A person close to the family said the Dublin singer is “devastated by the loss” of his wife of over 50 years.

It comes as last month both Dickie and Judy contracted Covid-19.

Dickie Rock (85) was very unwell and said he was suffering from flu-like symptoms, but he was able to recover at home.

However, Judy required hospital treatment and was eventually taken into the intensive care unit.

Dickie Rock and Judy Murray married in 1966 and have five children.

In 2020 Judy, who suffered from rheumatoid arthritis, underwent knee surgery in the Beacon hospital Dublin.

At the time Rock spoke of how difficult he found staying in their Donnybrook home without Judy by his side.

In 2019, after more than six decades in the limelight, Rock announced that he would be stepping away from the live music circuit.

He said he would only do one-off performances but last year he confirmed that his gigging days were over, due in part to hearing difficulties.

Tributes have been paid to Judy Rock by close family friends and members of the Irish showband scene.

Musician Paddy Cole told Independent.ie that Judy was a “real lady”.

“We’ve known Judy and Dickie all our lives, Helen and myself. She was a real lady, and we were so sorry when we heard that she was in intensive care,” he said.

“It’s very sad. It’s very sad on us all in the business. Judy was a real lady and I loved to meet her. I did a lot of concerts with Dickie over the years and anytime that Judy was there I used to love to sit and have a chat with her. She loved to go to the shows, and she was something really special.

“And they are a lovely family. We’re all heartbroken now for the family.”