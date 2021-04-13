Shots fired through door of house in Dublin city

Detectives are investigating a gun attack on a house in the capital’s south-inner city this evening.

A number of shots were fired through the front door of the property near Donore Avenue, Dublin 8, at around 6pm.

It’s understood that no injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and an investigation into the firearms incident is underway.

Gardaí based at Kevin Street station are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

More to follow...

Online Editors