Shot for desertion: the forgotten story of my namesake, Samuel McBride

Just over a century ago, in the cold winter darkness of a Belgian morning a fortnight before Christmas, a young Belfast man, my namesake, was shot by his comrades.

Samuel McBride’s body crumpled under the rifle fire of Irishmen with whom he had lived, laughed and fought on the Western Front, one of countless unknown victims of what HG Wells had with hopeless optimism predicted would be “the war to end all wars”.

It is a function of human self-centredness that the distant horrific can pass us by, but that which evokes questions about our own lives is unavoidably unsettling. A fortnight ago, I read for the first time Samuel McBride’s story in the pages of Stephen Walker’s harrowing book Forgotten Soldiers: The Irishmen Shot at Dawn. It is a rejoinder both to the mindless jingoism of those who idolise their side’s exploits in war, and to the bigoted ignorance of the sort of people who just over a week ago threw black paint at the door of the Royal British Legion’s Dublin office.

McBride, the 26-year-old son of a labourer, joined the Royal Irish Rifles in January 1915. He quickly deserted, was apprehended, and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment — only to escape but be rearrested and returned to jail for eight months.

Then came a second chance. Allowed to rejoin his unit in January 1916, his courage in an assault on German lines was noted. Another member of the Royal Irish Rifles 2nd Battalion described him as “a good and willing worker, both in and out of the trenches” and recounted how he had been “working very hard” carrying bombs to the front line.

By that May, he was in heavy fighting which took place under intense German shelling. Once more, McBride went missing, later saying: “I was very tired and very sore on my feet. I had a headache and I felt bad all over.”

After four months away from his unit, he was discovered. At a court martial two months later, two sergeants in his battalion gave him good references, one of them saying he had always volunteered for dangerous work.​

Without legal representation, McBride gave his own defence, but to no avail. The authorities had commuted death sentences for most deserters but wanted to make examples of what they saw as egregious abandonment of duty.

He was sentenced to death and in the pre-dawn darkness two days later was taken to be shot by his comrades at Hope Farm near Ploegsteert Wood.

As Walker details, the court martial did not consider the effect on the solider of a medical condition now well understood, but then barely known. Department of Foreign Affairs officials who examined his case in 2004 submitted to the British Government that “the symptoms described by the accused in his defence would seem to be consistent with what we know of shell shock”.

War is the setting for some of the most heroic actions in human history, but anyone who thinks war is itself glorious hasn’t thought about it for very long.

A scared young man who had witnessed unspeakable carnage and was probably medically unfit had bullets fired through his brain by his friends to deter others from following their rational instinct to flee.

Even in World War II, one of the noblest wars, in which Adolf Hitler’s diabolic assault was repulsed, there were atrocities by Allied forces.

When the dead of those wars are honoured at the Cenotaph in London, at the war memorial in Belfast, at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin and at hundreds of Remembrance Sunday services across the world, the most important aspect of the ceremonies is indeed educational.

It is a moment each year to confront what happened and to warn both ourselves and our offspring of the terrifying evil of which our species is capable.​

To most of us now alive, the prospect of conscription in total war is unfathomable; so unfathomable that few of us have contemplated how we would react. Most of us like to think that in an existential war such as that against Nazism we would have gone to fight to save our loved ones from darkness.

But no one can truly know how they would respond in such a moment of personal and societal trauma. In 1916, I might have run from the front lines and been shot for cowardice. In 1939 I might have used my education to secure a desk job far from where human beings were stabbing each other with bayonets.

Today, generations of middle class Russians and Ukrainians are facing that choice as conscription compels men — and as societal attitudes shift, women — to join the killing.

Our world is profoundly imperfect, but we should cherish the normality with which we have been blessed while we have it. It is a conceit of modernity to think such all-out war is now unthinkable. It’s not.

Those who fell in two world wars deserve our respect. But we best respect them by telling the truth about war’s hellish reality.

As the soldier-poet Wilfred Owen wrote 10 months after McBride’s execution, the inhumanity of mankind as expressed in industrial war is as “obscene as cancer”. Owen, whose pen would be cruelly stilled a week before the Armistice, exposed unthinking adulation for military adventure, deriding the Roman poet Horace’s claim “dulce et decorum est pro patria mori” — “it is sweet and fitting to die for one’s country”.

There wasn’t anything sweet or fitting about Samuel McBride’s death, just as there was scant warmth in revolutionary Ireland for the Irishmen who returned scarred from war — whether having gone there in the hope of Home Rule in 1914, or to fight fascism in 1939, or just because it was a job.

Long after their death, there is growing a more mature understanding of their courage, which extends even to many of those who still object to what they did — and that is fitting.