Shoppers warned about buying from UK websites due to Brexit

SHOPPERS planning to buy from British websites have been told to think twice due to the impact Brexit is set to have on consumer rights.

The warning comes as there has been a rise in the numbers who say they will buy from UK websites.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said many people were unaware their rights will be impacted when Britain leaves the European Union.

The watchdog said consumers who buy from UK websites are protected by European consumer protection law.

This will not automatically be the case from January 1 next, the CCPC said.

When asked about their rights when shopping online, two in five consumers were unaware that there was a difference when buying from an EU versus a non-EU country, research conducted by the State consumer body found.

CCPC said there has been an 18pc increase in the number of people planning to buy more from Irish-based businesses.

But more than half of consumers here still buy from UK-based businesses.

They are mainly buying clothes, footwear and electronics.

Goods bought from an EU-based website can be returned for up to 14 days after they are received. Shoppers do not even have to give a reason for returning something.

This consumer right is set to remain in place for purchases made from UK websites for this month.

But there is uncertainty about consumer rights from the start of the new year.

Without any formal agreement between the EU and the UK, if a UK business does not honour consumer rights, your ability to find a resolution could be difficult, the CCPC said.

And there is unlikely to be a dispute resolution process in the UK as it will no longer be an EU member state.

Director of communications with the CCPC Gráinne Griffin said that from January 1, Brexit will mean changes when buying online or returning goods from UK based businesses.

“This is especially important for those who may be considering buying high value goods from UK-based businesses and who want to feel confident that that can follow up easily in the new year in case of any aftersales issues.”

Consumers were advised to check where the website they are buying from is based.

If the business is based outside of the EU, consumers might consider finding an alternative EU store, to ensure they have stronger rights should an issue arise in the future, Ms Griffin said.

Consumers should check the cancellation and returns policy if buying from businesses outside the EU.

Many consumers do not, and they can often end up losing out as a result.

Consumers were advised if they can return the item if they change their mind.

Buying goods from outside the EU, including the UK, means import taxes or additional charges may apply to your purchase.

If the cost of the goods you buy, including transport, insurance and handling charges, is more than €22 you will have to pay Vat (value added tax).

If your goods alone cost more than €150 you will have to pay customs duty and Vat.

Shoppers should pay by debit or credit card, CCPC said.

This means that if a business charges a person twice or fails to deliver the purchase, they can use a charge-back facility.

This allows the bank to return the money to the card.

