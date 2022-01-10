Shoppers splashed out €1.1bn on groceries for another pandemic Christmas

Shoppers in Ireland splashed out €1.1bn on groceries during December as they stocked up for another pandemic Christmas.

The figure was just 0.6pc lower than the record amount spent in December 2020, and nearly 15pc higher than in December 2019, according to figures released this morning from research group Kantar.

In the 12 weeks to December 26, grocery sales in Ireland hit €3.1bn. That was 5.2pc lower than in the corresponding period in 2020, but still 10.9pc higher than in the comparative period in 2019.

December 23 was the busiest shopping day of the year, with consumers spending a total of €81.6m that day on the final shop before Christmas.

The latest Kantar data shows that people here spent an extra €1.9m on fresh turkeys for last Christmas. Sales of Brussels sprouts dipped 1.4pc, however.

Sales of other festive goodies including biscuits, cheese and confectionary jumped by €10.5m last month compared with December 2020.

Irish brands including Brennans and Keogh’s crisps fared well in the seasonal splurge, with their sales rising 6.6pc and 34.3pc respectively during December.

Sales of premium own-label products also jumped to a record €58m in December. That was €604,000 higher than in December 2020.

“Shoppers were eager to make up for lost time last year and willing to spend a little more on the big day itself to make it special,” said Kantar senior retail analyst Emer Healy.

She added that sales of low and no-alcohol drinks also fared well in the run-up to Christmas and during the entire year. The market for those products expanded by 12.2pc in 2021.

“Young people especially have been buying no and low alcohol products and the sector really has potential to grow this year, particularly as it will be boosted by its exemption from minimum unit pricing and separated stocking rules,” said Ms Healy.

The latest figures also show that grocery inflation stood at 1.2pc in the 12-week period to 26 December. That was the highest rate since February last year. The higher prices come as consumers also grapple with higher energy, fuel and other costs.

Online shopping continued its strong performance streak.

Nearly 17pc of Irish households bought groceries online in the latest 12-week period, with those online sales being 9.3pc higher than a year earlier.

“Online is far from reaching its ceiling,” said Ms Healy. “We’re still seeing new buyers being converted and those shoppers are buying increasingly bigger baskets too.”

The latest Kantar figures show that Dunnes Stores had a 23.2pc share of the grocery market in the 12 weeks to December 26. Tesco and Supervalu were tied on 22.2pc each. Lidl had 11.7pc, while Aldi had 11.6pc.

Kantar measures the performance based on the value of sales rather than volume.

