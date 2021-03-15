Shoplifting suspects who failed to stop for gardaí had two children in their car during terrifying M50 pursuit

Two children were in a car that led gardaí on a terrifying pursuit on the M50 this evening when two shoplifting suspects failed to stop for officers.

Thankfully the children who were taken from the car by gardaí were uninjured in the incident.

The shocking drama began when it is alleged that around €300 worth of cosmetics was stolen from a pharmacy in Dundrum which has been allegedly targeted on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

Shortly after the shoplifting incident, gardaí attempted to stop the black Ford Focus car that the suspects were travelling in but it sped away and drove for almost 30km being followed by a large number of garda cars.

Gardaí were unaware that there were young children in the car when a stinger device was used to attempt to stop the vehicle.

However the chase came to an end in Ballymun with well over a dozen garda cars involved in the operation and the suspects being arrested.

“At approximately 4pm a car failed to stop for gardaí investigating reports of an alleged retail theft from a pharmacy in Dundrum,” a garda spokesman said in a statement.

“The car fled from a Garda unit at Dundrum Shopping Centre in the direction of the M50 where a managed containment operation was put in place.

“The car travelled northbound on the M50 motorway and was intercepted at Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun, a short time later.

“Two of the occupants of the car, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested. They were both taken to Dundrum garda station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Approximately €300 worth of cosmetic products were recovered from the car.

“Minor damage was caused to a Garda patrol car during the incident. There are no reports of any injuries,” the spokesman added.

The arrested male is a 33-year-old Ballymun man who is extremely well known to gardaí and is considered a “prolific shoplifter”.

He has well over 100 previous convictions many for robbery, larceny and attempted robbery offences and has been homeless on occasion.

He is being questioned tonight about other thefts that have occurred at the pharmacy in Dundrum Shopping Centre in recent weeks.

Today’s dramatic chase happened just a fortnight after a 24-year-old woman was arrested by gardaí after she livestreamed a lengthy chase from Dublin to Wicklow and back before the pursuit ended in Ballymun.

At one point a helicopter from the Air Support Unit and around 20 vehicles, including 4x4s from the Armed Support Units (ASU), were involved in the chase.

During the Instagram livestream, she can be heard singing along to music and boasting about how she is outrunning gardaí in her car.

