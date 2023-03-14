Shocked neighbour thought headless body was a mannequin, murder trial hears

A SHOCKED neighbour who discovered the naked and dismembered body of a homeless father-of-three as he searched for a missing cat said he initially thought he had stumbled across a mannequin lying in a garden.

The revelation came as Romanian national Ionut Cosmin Nicolescu (64) denied the murder of Francis 'Frankie' Dunne before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a Central Criminal Court jury of eight women and four men.

He has an address at Branista Village, Damovita County, Romania, and is a chef by profession.

Mr Nicolescu was charged two years ago with the murder of Mr Dunne at Boreenmanna Road, Cork, at a time unknown between December 27 and 28, 2019, contrary to Common Law.

Mr Dunne's dismembered body was discovered under a tree in the back garden of the derelict property at Castle Greine, just off the Boreenmanna Road - with his head and clothing later found nearby in a plastic refuse sack.

In evidence at the murder trial, neighbour Joseph Pierce explained that his home was near the Castle Greine property.

He had gone to work on December 28, 2019, only to receive a call from his distraught partner that their pet cat was missing.

The cat - called 'Mouse' - was elderly and had been taken to the vet the day before.

Mr Pierce decided to go home and search for the pet given how upset his partner was.

He arrived home after 3pm and, after checking his own home and garden, he decided to inspect local gardens for any sign of their missing pet.

Having searched a number of gardens with no sign of the cat, he went through the property of his neighbour, Brendan Kerrigan, to examine Castle Greine, a neighbouring property that was derelict for some time.

Mr Pierce, who had lived in the area for 20 years, used a stepladder to go from Mr Kerrigan's garden into the Castle Greine garden.

"The light was fading so I searched as quickly as I could," he said.

Mr Pierce used the flashlight on his mobile phone to examine bushes in the back garden.

"I shone my torch on my phone - the first thing I saw (under the bush) was a set of feet," he said.

"I followed up with my torch. It was obviously the shape of a body."

"I was disbelieving what I saw. I was trying to rationalise it. Maybe it was a mannequin?"

But Mr Pierce was shocked, as he trained his torch on the discovery, to see male genitalia and realised, to his horror, that he had stumbled upon human remains.

The body was naked except for a pair of socks on the feet.

"I knew what it was. But it was hard to see," he said.

"At that point I got up and walked out."

Mr Pierce was assisted back over the wall by his neighbour and immediately alerted the gardaí.

"I told them I thought I had found a body in the bush."

Three gardaí raced to the scene including Det Garda Padraig Harrington, Garda Brian Barron and Garda Michael Costello.

Det Gda Harrington said he viewed the grim discovery.

"I saw what I now know to be the body of Frankie Dunne. He had no head, he had no arms and he was naked except for a pair of socks."

Det Supt Michael Comyns immediately declared the area a crime scene.

Ray Boland SC, for the State, said it is the prosecution's argument that Mr Nicolescu has attempted to blame the killing on "phantoms" - two men that the gardaí do not believe exist.

Mr Boland - in outlining the prosecution case - said that Mr Dunne had a serious alcohol problem and was receiving support from agencies for the homeless in Cork.

On December 27, he left a dry shelter at which he was staying and went to an off-license to purchase alcohol.

Mr Dunne would often hide alcohol in the back garden of the derelict house at Castle Greine.

He was caught by CCTV footage leaving the shelter at 7.25pm but never returned.

"He bought the drink and went back to Castle Greine," Mr Boland said.

Mr Boland added that the defendant had been living in Ireland since 2006 but, in December 2019, had been squatting at the derelict property at Castle Greine.

When Mr Dunne's body was found on December 28, it was missing both its head and arms.

"The arms (were later found) under the bush. A refuse sack was found with the head and the clothes."

Gardaí immediately sealed off the scene and commenced a full forensic examination.

A post mortem examination was conducted by State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers at Cork University Hospital and it found that Mr Dunne died from neck compression and blunt trauma to the head.

Glass fragments were also found in Mr Dunne's scalp and on his clothing.

"(It indicated that) a bottle or bottles were broken over his head."

The post mortem confirmed that the dismemberment of Mr Dunne's body occurred after his death.

Mr Boland said the State will argue that the defendant stayed at the Castle Greine property on December 27 before going to work at a nearby pub and restaurant, The Silver Key,

On the evening of December 28, the defendant stayed in an attic over the staff toilet in the pub without the knowledge of his co-workers.

He worked the following day but then travelled to Dundalk, Belfast and Edinburgh before finally travelling back to his native Romania.

Mr Boland said the State will introduce evidence during the trial in the form of taped telephone conversations between the defendant and Det Garda Vincent O'Sullivan as he travelled back to Romania.

On January 16, 2020, four gardaí travelled to Romania and, with the assistance of Romanian police, met with the defendant who gave a voluntary statement.

In an interview with Romanian police, Mr Nicolescu insisted that two other men were responsible for Mr Dunne's death.

Mr Boland said the defendant explained that, when he returned to the property on December 27, he was confronted by a body lying on the ground and two men standing over it.

"One had a machete and the other had a knife. They threatened him. He said they forced him to help with preparing for the disposal of the body."

Mr Boland said the defendant told Romanian police he was in fear that night.

He also said that one of the men cut off Mr Dunne's head and arms with the knife.

Mr Nicolescu said the men instructed him to put the head and clothing in a refuse sack and to leave it under the tree.

Mr Dunne's dismembered and naked body was also left under the tree.

The defendant added that, when he later turned around, the two men had gone.

"He said he was afraid of these (two) people."

Mr Boland said it is the State case that "a crucial bit of evidence" was obtained from the interview in Romania.

He said the defendant told Romanian police that there was no connection between the plastic refuse sacks in which parts of Mr Dunne's body was found in the garden and refuse sacks inside the derelict house that he had been using to clean the property which had been used by other squatters.

"The blood of Frankie Dunne was found on that (refuse sack inside the property). I say that is significant," he said.

"It is the State's case that these two men were not there (that night). It is the State's case that these men were phantoms. The gardaí did not believe these people existed."

Mr Justice McDermott was told that the trial is expected to take three weeks at hearing.

The trial continues.