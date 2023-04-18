Shock as Molly and Tom Martens’ retrial delayed until autumn in bitter blow for Corbett family

Jason Corbett's two children, Jack (18) and Sarah (16) had scheduled their entire year around the prospect of giving evidence at the retrial in June.

The US retrial of Tom (72) and Molly (39) Martens for the murder of Irish widower Jason Corbett (39) has been dramatically postponed until next autumn.

The retrial was scheduled to proceed in North Carolina on June 26 following a tortuous two year delay after the original 2017 conviction for second degree murder was successfully appealed by the father and daughter to North Carolina Supreme Court.

However, US sources have confirmed to Independent.ie that the retrial has now been postponed until November 6.

No reason has been given for the lengthy five-month postponement but it is understood to have been for legal and evidential reasons.

The judge specially appointed to deal with the retrial, Judge David Hall, is scheduled to handle a capital murder trial in North Carolina in early June.

It is unclear, as yet, whether the postponement was sought by the prosecution, defence or by both.

The postponement has come as a bitter blow for the Limerick-based Corbett family who had pressed for the retrial to be staged last year only to have it scheduled for June.

Mr Corbett's two children, Jack (18) and Sarah (16), had scheduled their entire year - including studying for State exams - around the prospect of giving evidence at the retrial of their father's killers in June.

Both children were left orphaned by the brutal killing of Mr Corbett by his American second wife and his father-in-law.

The postponement came just two months after another blow to the Irish family and prosecution when defence lawyers for Tom and Molly Martens successfully argued for the retrial to be transferred to a different part of North Carolina.

That ruling - seen as a significant victory for the former nanny and her FBI agent father - came one week after a dramatic hearing in North Carolina where lawyers for the Martens argued they would not receive a fair trial for the second degree murder of the Irish businessman if the hearing remained in Davidson County.

Prosecutors strongly opposed the transfer and insisted a fair and impartial jury could be selected in Davidson County, a largely working class area where the pair were convicted of the second degree murder of the Limerick father-of-two following a dramatic four week trial in July/August 2017.

But defence lawyers argued the pair had been targeted by a hugely successful social media campaign over the killing of Mr Corbett which had now "infected" the potential jury pool in Davidson County.

They argued the duo were the focus of "hatred and prejudice from many citizens".

The retrial was transferred out of Davidson County and will be held in Forsyth County, a much larger, more diverse but also more middle-class part of North Carolina.

Mr Corbett was beaten to death on August 2 2015 in the bedroom of his luxury North Carolina home with a metal baseball bat and a concrete brick by his American-born second wife and his father-in-law, a retired FBI agent and former intelligence operative for the US Department of Energy.

The Irish widower's family remain adamant the attack was sparked by a row over control of his two young children, Jack and Sarah.

Tom and Molly Martens insisted they acted in self defence though both were found totally uninjured at the scene by police.

Judge David Hall said he was "troubled" by the sheer scale of publicity the case has attracted and its impact on potential jurors for the scheduled retrial.

"I have never seen coverage and public reaction to the extent that I have observed in this case. It has troubled me from the very beginning."

While Judge Hall said a retrial transfer involved a significantly high legal requirement for the defence, he was very concerned about aspects of this particular case.

"I think it is a very close matter. It is at my discretion and I will exercise it as fairly as I can," he said.

A strict gag order imposed by Judge Hall has meant that no parties to the case are allowed to comment without his express approval.

In the original 2017 trial, prosecutors argued that Mr Corbett was asleep in bed when the fatal attack by Tom and Molly Martens began.

They also argued that an attempt had been made to drug him, that he was beaten even after he was dead and that Tom and Molly Martens then callously delayed alerting the emergency services.

The father and daughter argued they acted only in self defence after Mr Martens claimed Mr Corbett violently attacked his daughter.

However, both defendants had no visible injuries at the scene.

Mr Corbett had suffered such horrific injuries that a pathologist, Dr Craig Nelson, could not accurately count the number of blows to his head.

His skull had been shattered by the violence of the repeated blows.

Both were unanimously convicted by a Davidson County Superior Court jury after a five week trial in August 2017 and sentenced to 20-25 years in prison for Mr Corbett's second degree murder.

A full retrial was ordered after they won their challenge to the North Carolina Supreme Court two years ago.

The duo were released from prison having served over three and a half years of their sentences.

Mr Corbett's first wife, Margaret 'Mags' Fitzpatrick, died after a fatal asthma attack at their Limerick home in November 2006.

Her sister Catherine was present when Mags suffered the attack.

Mags had given birth to her youngest child, Sarah, just two months before.

Mr Corbett met Molly Martens when she flew to Ireland to work as a nanny for his two children two years later.

The couple began a relationship and married in the US in June 2011 - though Ms Martens visited a divorce lawyer weeks later to ascertain her rights to the two children.

Her father repeatedly pressed Mr Corbett to sign adoption papers which would give his daughter equal rights to the two children.

The Irish family have maintained that Mr Corbett was killed as he was preparing to bring his two children back to Ireland.