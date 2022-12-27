Shock as midlands emergency GP service catering to more than 300,00 set to close from New Year’s Day

The HSE said measures are being put in place to support patient care in the region

Concerns are being raised over the closure of an out-of-hours GP service which caters to needs of more than 300,000 people in the midlands.

It was announced on Christmas Eve that Midoc will close from the start of the New Year, January 1, with financial pressures being cited as the cause of the closure.

Established in 2002, Midoc was formed by a group of local GPs.

It covers counties Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath, provides medical attention for patients with urgent needs whose family doctor is part of the Midoc.

The service has centres in Athlone, Tullamore, Longford, Porlaoise and Mullingar.

In a statement, HSE Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare said it has been engaging with the service for a number of months to “help address the financial challenges it faced”.

News of closure has been greeted with “shock” locally, said Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan.

Mr Flanagan said hundreds of thousands of people in the region rely on Midoc and an appropriate solution needs to be found as quickly as possible.

“This is a matter of huge concern here in the midlands,” he said.

“The announcement on Christmas Eve was greeted with shock. I believe the HSE should underwrite the service until such time as a more permanent solution is put in place.

“I understand that talks were taking place in the autumn, and I think they should be reconvened in order to trash out a solution.”

“I think the HSE has a responsibility to the people of the midlands. We hear on a daily basis about unprecedented pressure on hospitals. Should the Midoc service not be underwritten by the HSE, it will result in serious pressure on the A&E’s in three hospitals in the regions, namely Portlaoise, Tullamore and Mullingar,” he added.

In response to the closure, the HSE said it has allocated additional resources cover out-of-hours GP care in the region.

“The HSE is disappointed that MIDOC has made the decision to cease trading for an indefinite period, effective midnight 31 December 2022 when we were looking to provide to provide a sustainable model going forward,” a spokesperson for the health service said.

“In the short-term and to mitigate the risks, through a third party the HSE has put in place appropriate cover based on normal and scheduled GPOOH practice and rosters and to ensure that the necessary supports are in place to deliver the best care to our service users, while ensuring that patient safety and quality of service are at the forefront of service delivery.

“In addition the HSE is in the process of seeking an alternative provider which we hope to have in place in the coming month. The HSE will continue to communicate and engage with all relevant stakeholders to ensure they are fully appraised of and consulted on any future developments.”