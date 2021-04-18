Shock and sadness as community grapples with fatal stabbing of young mother Jennie Poole

Detectives are continuing to question a 29-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of a young mother in Dublin yesterday.

Jennie Poole (24) died after suffering fatal knife wounds during the attack in her own home.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on Melville Drive, Finglas, at around 2pm and discovered Ms Poole with serious injuries.

She was rushed to nearby James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, but the healthcare worker was pronounced dead a short time later.

A suspect was seen fleeing from the apartment where Ms Poole lived with her two young children shortly after neighbours heard a disturbance at the property.

A short time later a 29-year-old man was arrested in relation to the killing. He is currently being detained at Finglas garda station.

The suspect, who is from the Ballymun area and was known to Jennie Poole, is being quizzed in relation to the young woman’s murder.

Her four-year-old son was in the apartment at the time of the murder while her daughter (7) was staying with relatives.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Poole after news of the tragic killing emerged.

Her local GAA club Erin’s Isle expressed their sympathies with her family while friends and neighbours have told of their shock at the tragedy.

In a Facebook post Erin’s Isle CLG club said: “Everyone at the club is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of Jennie.

“Our heartfelt condolences to all of the Poole family and those closest, especially her two young children, friends and everyone who played with Jennie throughout her time with Erin’s Isle.

“She will be remembered so fondly by us all and may she rest in peace,” they added.

Neighbours described seeing a man jump from the balcony and running away shortly before her body was discovered.

"It was horrendous. When I saw them bring her little boy out after her, I had tears in my eyes myself. For the little boy to have seen that - it's just not right,” one local said,

"They brought her out in a stretcher.

“I live in a house there and I was closing my windows and that's when I saw a load of police arrive. I ran into my daughter's front bedroom and I saw the police and the fire brigade and the ambulances, there were loads of them.

"In the space of two minutes it was hopping.

"He (the suspect) had jumped the balcony and was gone by the time gardaí arrived,” they added.

Describing Jennie, another neighbour said: "She was just a lovely, young, good mother whose life has been taken away by an animal.

"You'd often see her out doing the school run and taking her kids down to the playground. Jennie was living here two or three years.”

Local Fianna Fail councillor Keith Connolly said the family was well-known and well liked in the area.

"It's such a harrowing thing to happen. I would offer my condolences to the family and urge anyone with information to contact the gardai,” he said.

Gardaí have said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“One male, aged in his 20s, has been arrested and was taken to Finglas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” a spokesman said.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Melville Drive area of Finglas, Dublin 11 this afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm to come forward.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the spokesman added.

Online Editors