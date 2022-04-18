Holly Lewis (3) in hospital after she was knocked down while at a local park on Good Friday

The mother of three-year-old Holly Lewis who was seriously injured when she was knocked down by a scrambler bike near her home in Dublin on Friday, said the little girl is “starting to get back to herself”.

Holly sustained a broken shoulder and extensive bruising in the hit-and-run incident at a park in Tallaght.

Her mother Sarah said the toddler was lucky to have escaped without more serious injuries.

“The bike... went up over her whole body,” Sarah explained.

“She has bruises all up her legs, her back, her stomach. Her head had a pretty nasty bump as well.

“The paramedic told me that she was lucky enough to be alive... there was two teenagers on the one bike, so it could have severely crushed her.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ms Lewis said she had always been fearful of scrambler bikes and the way they are used by young people in particular.

Just minutes before her daughter was hit, Ms Lewis’s own mother had remarked that the scrambler bikes they could see near them were “going to hit somebody”.

“I’ve never liked them,” Ms Lewis said. “Even the noise of them and the way they go around on them so fast.

"I always said, one day something will happen, somebody would get knocked over.

“Me and my mother had only seen them, and my mam made a comment that ‘they are going to hit somebody’.

"Unfortunately about five minutes later that was my daughter.”

And as her daughter recovered, Ms Lewis said of the youngsters on the scrambler bike that hit her, “I don’t think they had a clue what they were doing, (they) completely lost control of the bike.

"I think the fact that they drove off afterwards – they didn’t even stop to check if she was OK – I think that makes it worse.”

Speaking about her daughter’s condition three days after the incident, Ms Lewis said: “She’s still a bit all over the place but I think she’s just lucky to have escaped with just a broken shoulder.

"It could have been an awful lot worse.”

Ms Lewis has reported the incident to gardaí and is calling for harsher laws on scramblers, especially in public places.

In a statement, gardaí said they attended a “collision involving a scrambler and a pedestrian” that took place at Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, just after 2.30pm on Friday.

"The pedestrian (a juvenile) was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”