‘She’s here’ – James McClean and wife Erin announce birth of their fourth child

James and Erin McClean and their three children. Picture: Instagram/Erin McClean

Republic of Ireland international James McClean and his wife Erin have announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter.

Erin announced the happy news on social media today with a picture of the baby girl, whom they have named Mia-Rose.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “She’s here, Mia-Rose McClean.”

The Derry man and Wigan Athletic footballer also shared a picture to his Instagram story holding his newborn daughter.

She is the couple’s fourth child and a little sister to Allie Mae, Junior James and Willow Ivy.

Last July, Erin told her Instagram followers that the family of five, soon to be six, had a “little secret” to share.

She said: “We are so happy to be adding another little bundle of pure joy to our clan early next year.

“Nothing has brought us more happiness in our lives than our babies and how blessed are we that we’re gonna do it all again. Family of 6 incoming.”

The couple announced in August that they were expecting a baby girl.

A number of well-known stars took to the comment section to congratulate the pair on their new arrival.

Football legend Paul McGrath said: “Congratulations to all.”

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill said: “Congratulations Erin and James, she’s a wee dote.”