'She’s devastated at the prospect of what she’s going to see' – Family of Creeslough victims criticise timing of TG4 documentary

Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father Robert Garwe who tragically lost their lives in the explosion in Creeslough in October.

A mourner displays the order of service at the funerals of Robert Garwe his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe in Donegal last year. Picture: Getty Images

The brother of a woman who tragically lost her partner and five-year-old daughter in the Creeslough explosion has criticised the timing of TG4’s documentary about the tragedy tomorrow night.

Ten people lost their lives following an explosion at the Applegreen petrol station in the Donegal village on October 7 last year.

The documentary, Iniúchadh TG4 - An Craoslach, will show how local people came together to help rescue those trapped before emergency services got to the area.

It is set to air on Wednesday at 9.30pm.

Father and daughter Robert Garwe (50) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) were among those who died in the explosion.

Speaking on behalf of his sister Áine, partner of Robert and mother of Shauna, Cillian Flanagan claimed the families of the victims were not consulted about the documentary.

“Last October Shauna went out with her dad to buy a birthday cake and she didn’t come home,” he told RTÉ’s Liveline today.

“And the whole world wrapped their arms around Áine, and the other victims' families.

“The funerals were attended by the President and the Taoiseach, and the heads of State and the community has been unbelievable. There’s a garda investigation ongoing and Áine is certainly holding out for answers.

“She is trying to find out what happened and why it happened and last Tuesday it was sprung on everybody that TG4 had gone off and made the documentary.”

Mr Flanagan said his sister is “devastated” at the prospect of what she may view tomorrow night regarding the “worst chapter” of her life.

“They’ve interviewed a number of people who were first on the scene who without a doubt are heroes and no one’s questioning that, these people are unbelievable,” he said.

“But what we have now is a situation tomorrow night where Áine and others are being asked to look at a one-hour documentary revisiting the worst chapter of their existence and seeing things for the first time, hearing things for the first time and it’s not acceptable.

“Last Tuesday, as soon as we learned of this, we sent emails into TG4 and since then we’ve sought information of what’s in it.

“Áine hasn’t slept a wink since last Tuesday, she’s devastated at the prospect of what she’s going to see here tomorrow night.

“There’s been no consultation whatsoever with the families, no advance notice.”

Mr Flanagan said it is Áine’s wish that this documentary does not air until after the garda investigation has been completed.

“I’m only speaking on behalf of Áine and what we have asked for since last Tuesday is that this does not air before the garda investigation is complete,” he said.

“This should not be the first representation of what happened. When the garda investigation is complete and when answers are provided, and when people can start to somehow process that, then maybe we can celebrate the work that was done by people.

“There’s no question of their unbelievable acts of heroism but to air that before the garda investigation is complete and to ask Áine and others to revisit the worst chapter of their existence when they’re trying to move forward, to me, is just beyond comprehension.”

An ongoing garda investigation is still taking place into the incident.

Independent.ie has contacted TG4 for comment.