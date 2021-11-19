‘Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game’ – TD wants ‘investigation’ into lotto winner drought

A Fine Gael TD has called for a “full investigation” into why there has been no winner of the National Lottery in several months.

Kildare Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan has called for an audit to be carried-out into the National Lottery, as the biweekly jackpot has now rolled over on 46 separate occasions since it was last won on June 6th.

He insisted he was not suggesting “anything odd has happened” but wanted reassurances.

“It’s been almost six months since it was won. The jackpot has been stuck on €19m since September.

“I have never agreed with Premier Lotteries Ireland’s decision to increase the number of balls to 47. I’m old enough to remember 1986 when there were 36 balls and that’s how it should have stayed,” Deputy Durkan said.

The National Lottery began in Ireland in 1988 with six winning numbers needed from 36 balls to secure the jackpot. Premier Lotteries Ireland DAC (PLI) is the operator of the Irish National Lottery after receiving a 20-year licence in November 2014.

Deputy Durkan has further called on the management of Lotteries Ireland “to drop a couple of balls as a mark of good faith” and make the competition “more winnable”.

“In 1988, there was 36 balls, 39 in 1992, 42 in 1994, 45 in 2006 before reaching a hefty 47 in 2015,” he explained.

Deputy Durkan, who is on both the Oireachtas Finance and Public Expenditure committees added, “In the interests of public confidence, I also want a full audit into why there has been no winner and a return of the independent observer from KPMG Stokes Kennedy Crowley, who used to stand beside the machine, keeping an eye on things.

“I’m not saying anything odd has happened, but it’s the longest run in the history of the game so we need a bit of reassurance.”

The Kildare TD said he will also be writing to Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, whose department oversees the lotto, to express his concern and to get his views on the matter.

As part of the terms of the National Lottery licence, almost 30c from every €1 spent on National Lottery games is returned to the Exchequer to be utilised by Good Cause projects.

“Ahead of tomorrow night’s lotto draw, the prospect of winning is so remote that punters must be thinking Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game,” Deputy Durkan added.

In statement released to Independent.ie, a spokesperson from the National Lottery said: “Since September 2015, 80pc of Lotto jackpots have been won within 7 weeks and the odds of winning the Lotto jackpot have not been altered during this time. Currently no one has matched the jackpot numbers in 23 weeks, however the Lotto is a game of chance with strict game rules.”

The statment continued: “The current jackpot of €19 million and rollover of 23 weeks is unprecedented and has generated a huge amount of excitement across the country. Since the jackpot reached the €19 million jackpot cap, 179 players throughout the country who won the Match 5 or Match 5 + Bonus prize have shared in approximately €12.69 million in additional prize money due to the jackpot prize roll down.

“All of this excitement is generating strong returns for Good Causes, which is what the National Lottery is all about. The current jackpot rollover sequence alone has now raised in excess of €50 million for the Good Causes beneficiaries.”

“The Irish people love playing the Lotto, and the current Lotto roll is generating massive interest, prizes and returns for Good Causes. Everyone in the National Lottery is looking forward to handing the biggest ever Lotto jackpot cheque to a lucky winner soon,” the National Lottery spokesperson added.