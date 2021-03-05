‘She was beautiful inside and out’ – tributes paid to talented young musician killed in car crash

Tributes have been pouring in for a gifted young musician who tragically lost her life in a car crash in Co Wexford.

Leona Reville, who was in her early 20s, has been described by those who knew her as a “fantastic person”, “extremely talented” and “one of the nicest people you could ever meet”.

She was killed in a two-car collision on the New Line Road shortly before 6am on Friday morning. The driver of the other car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital but her injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

The Bannow-Ballymitty community has been devastated by her untimely death.

Leona, who worked as a special needs assistant, was actively involved in her local parish through sport and music. She was a member of Danescastle Music Group, where she played both the flute and tin whistle and regularly competed in national competitions.

She has been remembered by friends as a talented musician and singer, with many sharing videos of her past performances on social media.

A video of her rendition of Irish classic ‘Caledonia’ has been viewed thousands of times.

Declan Cosgrove, who runs music sessions at The Forge in Ballymitty where Leona regularly performed as a singer and guitarist, said she was a “beautiful person inside and out”.

“She regularly captivated the audience at The Forge with her incredible voice and ability to connect with everyone in the room,” he told Independent.ie.

“I was often taken aback by how modest and unassuming she was, considering what huge talent she had. When she sang a ballad, you could hear a pin drop. Then her infectious smile would break out as she would launch into a rip-roaring rendition of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’.

“It is shocking that such a beautiful young soul has been taken from us so soon. We cherish the memories and the joy that Leona brought to our community.”

Ms Reville was also a member of Kilmore Athletics Club and her fellow athletes said she was a “bubbly character” and a “joy to be around”

Paddy Morgan, chairperson of Kilmore AC, said she won medals for the high jump when competing in Leinster as a young athlete and only recently rejoined the club.

“She was one of the nicest people you would ever meet,” he said.

“She was absolutely fantastic. Well-mannered, very straight and honest. She was an excellent woman. There's nothing bad you could say about her. It was a big shock to get the call. She was only after getting back into her running”.

Ms Reville had been working as an SNA at Murrintown National School and studied at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT). Murrintown principal John Colloton said she was a “dearly loved colleague”.

"The whole school community is devastated by her passing. Her youthful, positive, caring and friendly manner was clearly evident in the school. All the children and staff highly valued her dedication in the school especially the senior infant class in which she worked.

“Every day she did everything she could for everyone in our school.”

Áine Kennedy of the Danescastle Music Group said she travelled throughout the country to perform with her fellow musicians. The Reville family are synonymous with traditional music in the Bannow area.

"Leona was very willing to share her wonderful talents with our younger musicians and singers at our weekly music classes,” Ms Kennedy said.

“Our summer seisiún show audiences were enthralled by Leona’s amazing singing voice as she entertained with a wide variety of songs from ballads such as ‘Will Ye Go Lassie Go’ to chart toppers such as ‘Make You Feel My Love’. A large void is left in Danescastle Music Group following the death of our dear friend Leona.”

Friends have also been paying poignant tributes to the young musician on Facebook.

“Beautiful Leona Reville, absolutely shocking and devastating news. May she rest in peace,” one friend said.

“She was such a talented singer and musician. She’ll be sorely missed and in small rural communities where everyone knows each other and in tight-knit clubs like our own it really hits us hard,” said another friend.

“A beautiful young voice and presence has gone from our community,” wrote another local.

It is the second tragedy to hit the Reville family this year after her grandmother Kathleen passed away in February.

The family are hugely popular and well-respected and the Bannow-Ballymitty community is rallying behind them.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or any road users who may have camera footage, to come forward. They are asking for anyone who travelled in the area between 5.30am and 6am to get in contact. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.





Online Editors