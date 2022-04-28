‘She was a lovely girl’ – tributes paid following death of schoolgirl (14) in Co Monaghan

Tributes have been paid following the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a tragic accident at her home in Co Monaghan.

The community is in shock following the incident at the property in Carrickmacross on Wednesday evening.

The girl, who has been named locally as Aoibhe Byrne, was pronounced dead at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority are now investigating.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, the Health and Safety Authority said: “We’re aware of the incident and have begun enquiries to determine the circumstances.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Noel Keelan said the whole community is numbed with shock.

He said: "She was a lovely girl, and very involved in the local GAA and sports clubs. Everyone is just in shock. We will all wrap ourselves around the family now in their time of need.”

Ms Byrne attended Colaiste Dun an Ri in Co Cavan and was a talented sportsperson.

A death notice posted on Rip.ie read: “Aoibhe's death brings an indescribable grief to her heartbroken family, she is loved beyond words and will be forever missed.”

Ms Byrne played GAA with Magheracloone Mitchells, basketball with Carrick Cruisers and soccer with Carrick Rovers AFC

Tributes have been paid on social media to the 14-year-old following her death.

In a post on Facebook, Carrick Rovers AFC said: “Carrick Rovers AFC would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family on sudden and tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time. May she Rest In Peace.”

Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club said: “In light of the tragic news we received yesterday evening, all club activities are suspended until further notice as a mark of respect.”